This Soap Bar Holder Keeps Your Soap From Getting Soggy

By Isabell Rivera
 5 days ago

Like a fresh bar every time!

I don't know about you but I have a love-and-hate relationship when it comes to soap bars, as they seem practical at first but then get messy and just yucky toward the end. However, if you don't like using soap bars in the shower, you can also just use them in your dresser to keep your linen fresh and clean.

But if you're old school - like your grandparents - and use soap bars in the shower, you definitely want to listen to what TikToker Sarah Lindner ( @thehouseofsequins ) has to say in her video. As she talks about a gadget preventing your soap bar from getting soggy.

Look at this little fella! Small but so strong.

This magnetic bamboo holder from Amazon sticks to your shower wall - thanks to a command strip - and also comes with a magnet attached to it. You just press the magnet into the soap bar and that way it won't get all soggy, according to Sarah.

At first glance, this seems to be a cool gadget to have but according to the TikTok community, it's not worth the hype.

As TikToker @wendyrueda_ posted,

"I bought one and it's not worth it."

Others had concerns about the magnet falling out after a while since the soap gets wet. One TikToker (@claudialorenz4) even said that this would be the last thing she would buy.

Many agreed.

Also, these are nothing new and apparently already existed in the '70s and '80s - who knew?

As this TikToker @chiara.celina3 commented,

"My grandma used to have it - it's not new."

Well there you have it, if you're old school just like your grandma, you need to rock one of these soap bar holders.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

