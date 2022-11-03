AIT Worldwide Logistics Appoints Transflo CEO, Renee Krug, to Board of Directors

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--

Global supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to welcome Transflo Chief Executive Officer, Renee Krug, as the newest industry executive to accept a seat on the company’s board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005407/en/

Newly appointed AIT Worldwide Logistics board of directors member, Transflo CEO, Renee Krug (Photo: Business Wire)

Krug has amassed more than 25 years of executive experience across the supply chain, including executive roles with high-volume shipper Honeywell, truckload carrier Knight-Swift, and 3PL GlobalTranz. She also sits on the board for trucking data and solutions provider SMC 3 and served as a senior advisor for AIT’s financial partner, The Jordan Company.

AIT’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore, noted that Krug’s vast knowledge and strong network connections provides AIT’s board with a unique viewpoint. As the CEO of an innovative, data-driven freight software company, she also offers valuable supply chain solutions insight with respect to transformative technology.

“I have great admiration for Renee’s accomplishments as an executive and her unrivaled understanding of the logistics industry,” he said. “I relied on her as a trusted confidant when AIT was evaluating new financial partners in 2020, so I’m very pleased to welcome her to the company’s board of directors where she’ll have an immediate positive impact.”

“AIT has been remarkably impressive,” Krug said. “I have tremendous respect for the speed and tenacity Vaughn Moore and his team have demonstrated to grow the business exponentially over the past several years. I look forward to leveraging my 360-degree perspective of the industry as an active board member and working closely with the management team to help shape AIT’s strategy.”

Krug received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and earned her MBA from Arizona State University. She lives in the Phoenix area, and her appointment to AIT’s board of directors is effective as of October 24, 2022, when she attended AIT’s fourth quarter board meeting.

To download high resolution images associated with this announcement, please visit AIT’s Media Center: https://www.aitworldwide.com/corporate-imagery .

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 100 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers’ trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005407/en/

CONTACT: Matt Sanders

Public Relations Manager

+1 (630) 766-8300

msanders@aitworldwide.comAIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

800-669-4AIT (4248)

www.aitworldwide.com

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER TRANSPORT TRUCKING SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARITIME LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AIR TRANSPORT RETAIL

SOURCE: AIT Worldwide Logistics

PUB: 11/03/2022 02:02 PM/DISC: 11/03/2022 02:02 PM