Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis

Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Duke Blue Devils' star freshman duo Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead won't play against Jacksonville

The Duke Blue Devils will be without five-star center Dereck Lively in their season opener against Jacksonville on Monday, according to David Thompson of The Fayetteville Observer. Lively was given a day-to-day tag by head coach Jon Scheyer last week after a calf injury kept him out of a preseason scrimmage. Duke will also be without five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead, who is working his way back from a fractured right foot suffered in August.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11

LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Freshmen star as Oregon begins season with a blowout victory over Northwestern

Eugene, OR — No. 20 Oregon began their season on Monday against Big Ten foe Northwestern, and in the debut of a top-five recruiting class, Oregon secured a 100-57 victory. Points in the paint told the story in the first half, as Oregon dominated with 30 of their 50 first-half points in the paint. Freshman Grace VanSlooten announced her presence as a potential future star for the Ducks with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in her Matthew Knight Arena debut.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Fitz gives his thoughts after Jerome Tang’s Kansas State debut

Postgame Walk & Talk: Introducing coach Jerome Tang. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Jerome Tang's first game at Kansas State delivered a victory, plenty of highlights and a packed student section. Following the Wildcats' 93-59 victory over UTRGV, Fitz shares his thoughts on Tang's debut as the new boss of Kansas State basketball.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss

Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

