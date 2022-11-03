Read full article on original website
247Sports
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor announce commitments to Memphis
Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor both announced their commitments to Memphis on Saturday night via their Instagram accounts. 247Sports had reported earlier this week that such commitments were likely imminent with Eric Bossi logging crystal balls for both to choose the Tigers. Less than 48 hours later, that has now...
Five-star linebacker, Texas target Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Earlier today we confirmed a report that Denton Ryan 2023 five-star linebacker Anthony Hill will visit Texas this weekend for the TCU game. Moments ago, the five-star decommitted from Texas A&M via On3's Hayes Fawcett saying in a statement:. "First I would like to thank Texas A&M, Coach Santucci, and...
247Sports
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
Recruiting Scoop, Insider Notes from Fresno State's win over Hawaii
Get the scoop on which recruits who visited Fresno State's game versus Hawaii. And get BarkBoard's behind-the-scenes reporting, personnel breakdown, injury scoop, advanced stats, film grade notes and more.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
247Sports
Duke Blue Devils' star freshman duo Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead won't play against Jacksonville
The Duke Blue Devils will be without five-star center Dereck Lively in their season opener against Jacksonville on Monday, according to David Thompson of The Fayetteville Observer. Lively was given a day-to-day tag by head coach Jon Scheyer last week after a calf injury kept him out of a preseason scrimmage. Duke will also be without five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead, who is working his way back from a fractured right foot suffered in August.
Nick Saban shares his message to team after overtime loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – As chants echoed into the small visiting media room at Tiger Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it was an understatement to say how disappointing the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU was, a loss that all but eliminated it from the playoff picture.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Freshmen star as Oregon begins season with a blowout victory over Northwestern
Eugene, OR — No. 20 Oregon began their season on Monday against Big Ten foe Northwestern, and in the debut of a top-five recruiting class, Oregon secured a 100-57 victory. Points in the paint told the story in the first half, as Oregon dominated with 30 of their 50 first-half points in the paint. Freshman Grace VanSlooten announced her presence as a potential future star for the Ducks with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in her Matthew Knight Arena debut.
Rick Barnes explains decision to redshirt freshman guard DJ Jefferson
Rick Barnes revealed Tennessee's plans to redshirt freshman guard DJ Jefferson following the Vols' 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech in their season-opener on Monday night. Jefferson was the only scholarship player to not play in the win. "We are going to redshirt (him)," Barnes said afterwards when asked about Jefferson's...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Fitz gives his thoughts after Jerome Tang’s Kansas State debut
Postgame Walk & Talk: Introducing coach Jerome Tang. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Jerome Tang's first game at Kansas State delivered a victory, plenty of highlights and a packed student section. Following the Wildcats' 93-59 victory over UTRGV, Fitz shares his thoughts on Tang's debut as the new boss of Kansas State basketball.
Broomfield quarterback Cole LaCrue set to announce decision on Monday
Broomfield (Colo.) High quarterback Cole LaCrue is set to announce his college decision on Monday around 5:20 pm (MT), with television coverage on 9News. LaCrue decided on Nov. 7 because it was the date he last spoke to his father, Joe LaCrue, two years ago. His father passed away from COVID-19 in 2020...
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss
Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
