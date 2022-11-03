ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: Lunch Buffet With Donald Duck and Friends Returns to Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/31/22 (Halloween at Walt Disney World, New Sign Added to Kona Cafe, Princess Pins, & More)

Good morning from a very spooky Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way around the park to see what we can find haunting about!. We started our day at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort where we saw some new props added to the exterior of Kona Cafe. It’s official return is tomorrow, November 1, but it has already soft-opened to the public for walk-ups.
WDW News Today

Full Guide to 2022 Holiday Food & Drinks at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has released the full guide of 2022 holiday food and beverages. Alien Pizza Planet (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Charcuterie Pizza Slice topped with pesto cream sauce, fig marmalade, prosciutto, capocollo, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions, cornichons, cheese blend, and arugula (New) Holiday Green Alien...
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets

As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
WDW News Today

New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon, Lamppost Breaks and Falls in Front of Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens, and More: Daily Recap (11/6/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 6, 2022.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Cast Member Union Plans To Protest Over Low Wages

After making little progress in negotiations with Disney, the Services Trade Council Union is planning a public protest, over low wages, for Cast Members on November 30. As stated in a Local 737 Facebook group, “Yesterday and today we made very little progress in our negotiations with Disney. We continued to emphasize that a $1 raise in 2022 does not help workers live during historic inflation. When a company tells us “No,” we don’t back down. So all 6 Unions decided that it is time to take our message to the public. We are planning a large protest on Wednesday, November 30.”
WDW News Today

Marvel Kitchen Collection Debuts at Disneyland Resort

Avengers Assemble! An all new Marvel themed kitchen collection was spotted at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. These two hot pan holders come as a set. The pot holder is made of silicone. The front features a white background and different Avengers insignias. A sky blue borders the hexagon shape.
WDW News Today

New Park Maps Featuring MagicBand+ Arrive at Disneyland Park

With the recent debut of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, new park maps have now arrived that showcase the MagicBand+ product experience. One of the inside flaps of the map folds out to reveal details of the MagicBand+ product and experience. The space where MagicBand+ is now listed was previously filled...
WDW News Today

‘Mele Kalikimaka’ Adventureland Step-In Photo Op Debuts at Magic Kingdom

Another holiday step-in photo op has appeared at Magic Kingdom, this time in Adventureland. The photo-op features the bird hosts of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room in the corners. A Walt Disney World 50th anniversary medallion is on the front. The birds are all sitting on their perches with...
WDW News Today

Construction Continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Throughout CityWalk

Universal is sprucing up various areas of Universal CityWalk Orlando while construction continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Construction walls surround an outdoor section of The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The walls are likely blocking a basic refurbishment. We noticed caution tape outside CityWalk’s Rising Karaoke Star. The...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Broken Lamppost Restored at Entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We reported yesterday that a lamppost broke and fell in the way of guests inside the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The incident was reported by Brynn Walter-Schreader on a Facebook group for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. No one was injured, thankfully, from the broken glass or falling post.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney Springs 11/2/22 (Star Wars Life Day 2022 Merchandise, World of Disney Holiday Merchandise and Decor Arrives, Holiday Walt Disney World Resort Pins, & More)

Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Today we are planning on doing some shopping at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs. We are also going to check out the November cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs. Let’s get started. We didn’t see any new holiday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy