REVIEW: Lunch Buffet With Donald Duck and Friends Returns to Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/31/22 (Halloween at Walt Disney World, New Sign Added to Kona Cafe, Princess Pins, & More)
Good morning from a very spooky Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way around the park to see what we can find haunting about!. We started our day at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort where we saw some new props added to the exterior of Kona Cafe. It’s official return is tomorrow, November 1, but it has already soft-opened to the public for walk-ups.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World to Close Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Advance of Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: The Walt Disney World Resort has announced the following will also be closed on Thursday, November 10:. As fast as Tropical Storm Nicole is moving and changing, so are the updates from the Walt Disney World Resort. Now, Disney has announced that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close...
WDW News Today
Full Guide to 2022 Holiday Food & Drinks at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has released the full guide of 2022 holiday food and beverages. Alien Pizza Planet (Available Nov. 11 through Jan. 8; mobile order available) Charcuterie Pizza Slice topped with pesto cream sauce, fig marmalade, prosciutto, capocollo, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions, cornichons, cheese blend, and arugula (New) Holiday Green Alien...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Previews New Holiday Treats and Grinch & Minion Popcorn Buckets
As Universal Orlando Resort continues to get ready for the holiday, starting this Saturday, November 12 and running daily through January 1, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort presents its destination-wide Holidays celebration, including new and fan-favorite holiday-inspired menu offerings and two unique popcorn buckets inspired by Dr. Seuss’s the Grinch and “Despicable Me.”
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Fantasmic! Has Returned to WDW, Say Goodbye to Universal’s KidZone, and the Holidays Are Here!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, November 6th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. After two and a half years, Fantasmic has returned to the East Coast, and we’ll talk about the show and the changes!. Each week, we cover the top...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
WDW News Today
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon, Lamppost Breaks and Falls in Front of Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens, and More: Daily Recap (11/6/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 6, 2022.
WDW News Today
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Member Union Plans To Protest Over Low Wages
After making little progress in negotiations with Disney, the Services Trade Council Union is planning a public protest, over low wages, for Cast Members on November 30. As stated in a Local 737 Facebook group, “Yesterday and today we made very little progress in our negotiations with Disney. We continued to emphasize that a $1 raise in 2022 does not help workers live during historic inflation. When a company tells us “No,” we don’t back down. So all 6 Unions decided that it is time to take our message to the public. We are planning a large protest on Wednesday, November 30.”
WDW News Today
Marvel Kitchen Collection Debuts at Disneyland Resort
Avengers Assemble! An all new Marvel themed kitchen collection was spotted at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. These two hot pan holders come as a set. The pot holder is made of silicone. The front features a white background and different Avengers insignias. A sky blue borders the hexagon shape.
WDW News Today
New Park Maps Featuring MagicBand+ Arrive at Disneyland Park
With the recent debut of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, new park maps have now arrived that showcase the MagicBand+ product experience. One of the inside flaps of the map folds out to reveal details of the MagicBand+ product and experience. The space where MagicBand+ is now listed was previously filled...
WDW News Today
‘Mele Kalikimaka’ Adventureland Step-In Photo Op Debuts at Magic Kingdom
Another holiday step-in photo op has appeared at Magic Kingdom, this time in Adventureland. The photo-op features the bird hosts of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room in the corners. A Walt Disney World 50th anniversary medallion is on the front. The birds are all sitting on their perches with...
WDW News Today
Painting and Entrance Construction Continue on Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction at Universal Studios Florida
Work continues on the building that previously housed Shrek 4-D. It’s rumored that a “Minions” Villain-Con attraction will replace Shrek 4-D, and so far construction supports the rumor. It looks like the building is being renamed. The wall above the Transformers meet-and-greet now reads “Stage 40.”
WDW News Today
Disneyland & Walt Disney World Cast Members Receive Access to Complimentary Disney PhotoPass Lenses Over Holiday Season
This holiday season, Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, as well as retirees, will receive complimentary access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses, a relatively new feature on the My Disney Experience app. The feature is available through mobile devices. Complimentary access will be available now through...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Throughout CityWalk
Universal is sprucing up various areas of Universal CityWalk Orlando while construction continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Construction walls surround an outdoor section of The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The walls are likely blocking a basic refurbishment. We noticed caution tape outside CityWalk’s Rising Karaoke Star. The...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Broken Lamppost Restored at Entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We reported yesterday that a lamppost broke and fell in the way of guests inside the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The incident was reported by Brynn Walter-Schreader on a Facebook group for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. No one was injured, thankfully, from the broken glass or falling post.
WDW News Today
Holiday Magic Shots Now Available at Disney California Adventure, Photo Expiration Date Extended
Holiday Magic Shots are now available in front of the Buena Vista Street Christmas tree at Disney California Adventure. The first Magic Shot we did with a PhotoPass photographer had us blowing snowflakes from our hands. We then found ourselves trapped in a snow globe. Another Magic Shot is available...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Green Army Men Return to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Green Army Men have returned to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They had been absent since the parks closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests could see them march in the Pixar Motorcade. Performances are scheduled daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney Springs 11/2/22 (Star Wars Life Day 2022 Merchandise, World of Disney Holiday Merchandise and Decor Arrives, Holiday Walt Disney World Resort Pins, & More)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Today we are planning on doing some shopping at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs. We are also going to check out the November cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs. Let’s get started. We didn’t see any new holiday...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Series Now Available at Walt Disney World
All aboard! The Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad series has pulled into Walt Disney World. This time around, Mickey is finding his inspiration from the wildest ride in the wilderness! We found this collection at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom and also at Mickey’s of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Comments / 0