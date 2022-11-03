REVIEW: Lunch Buffet With Donald Duck and Friends Returns to Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

After making little progress in negotiations with Disney, the Services Trade Council Union is planning a public protest, over low wages, for Cast Members on November 30. As stated in a Local 737 Facebook group, “Yesterday and today we made very little progress in our negotiations with Disney. We continued to emphasize that a $1 raise in 2022 does not help workers live during historic inflation. When a company tells us “No,” we don’t back down. So all 6 Unions decided that it is time to take our message to the public. We are planning a large protest on Wednesday, November 30.”

