Henrico Schools educators receive grants, awards in recognition of classroom excellence

Kathryn Pike (center), a math teacher at Douglas S. Freeman High School, stands in the school’s hallway with Ingrid Grant, HCPS’ chief of school leadership (left), and Marcie Shea, Henrico School Board chair and Tuckahoe District representative. Pike was surprised Wednesday with the news that she is a 2022 winner of the REB Award for Teaching Excellence. (Courtesy HCPS)

The Community Foundation has recognized four Henrico County educators for outstanding instruction for 2022.

Two Henrico County Public Schools instructors won the REB Award for Teaching Excellence, and two additional teachers were finalists. The winners received grants of up to $14,000. Across the Richmond area, a total of 16 winners and nine finalists were selected from among the 75 teachers nominated.

The 2022 award winners are Kathryn Pike, a math teacher at Douglas S. Freeman High School, and Jackie Dondero, a history and social sciences teacher at Deep Run High School.

Pike received a $14,000 grant to hike, cycle, and photograph the “trig pillars” in Great Britain. Pike aims to recreate the retriangulation process that led to better mapping of Great Britain by photographing these areas.

Jackie Dondero (center), a history and social sciences teacher at Deep Run High School, stands in their classroom with Ingrid Grant (left), HCPS’ chief of school leadership, and Marcie Shea, Henrico School Board chair and Tuckahoe District representative. Dondero was surprised Wednesday with the news that they are a 2022 winner of the REB Award for Teaching Excellence. (Courtesy HCPS)

Dondero received an $8,500 grant to fund travel to sites in Europe and retrace their family’s escape from Nazi Germany.

The foundation’s awards recognize teaching excellence in the Richmond area, and are given to nominees chosen by students, parents, and colleagues. Nominees also had to sit for an interview and submit a project proposal.

Winners were surprised Wednesday by announcements at their schools. Two finalists – Dawn Bullen from Glen Allen High School and Crystal Aveson from Echo Lake Elementary School – also were selected. Each finalist received a grant of $1,000.

