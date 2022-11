If you've watched a single Leeds United match this season, you've likely had one of two reactions: "OH MY GOD, WHY DOESN'T EVERY TEAM PLAY THIS WAY?" Or: "OH MY GOD, WHY WOULD ANY TEAM PLAY THIS WAY?" And, well, if you watched Leeds United play AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, you likely had both of those reactions before you had lunch.

