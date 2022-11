We're three weeks away from Thanksgiving -- usually an all-important marker in the NHL. In the salary cap era, if you're in a playoff spot on the holiday, history says you have more than a 75% chance of making the postseason. It's an indicator many front offices swear by, and will dictate how teams conduct business for the rest of the season -- be it player additions, subtractions, or even coaching and management changes. Since the season began a week later than usual, those decisions may be pushed back. It's still early, but here are some of the biggest stories percolating around the NHL early in the 2022-23 season.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO