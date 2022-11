BATON ROUGE, La. -- It was too loud and too chaotic inside Tiger Stadium to hear the crash of Alabama's season late Saturday night. The fall happened so quickly and so unexpectedly it was hard to comprehend in real time. LSU coach Brian Kelly wouldn't dare go for two, would he? After taking a timeout to think it over some more, surely he'd reconsider, kick the extra point and play for a second overtime. Right?

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO