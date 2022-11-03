Barron County man on run for a year may be in California

A former Barron man accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after an Aug. 6, 2021, crash resulted in the death of a passenger and was believed to have fled the country is possibly in California.

Mohamed A. Shire, 46, failed to appear in court on Nov. 9, 2021, to face felony charges of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2nd-plus) and homicide by use of a vehicle w/PAC (2nd-plus). When he did not appear, a nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued, although the prosecution had heard he may have fled the country.

A Monday police log reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services called saying it had an updated address in San Diego for Shire. Barron County requested police attempt to pick him up.

According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Christopher Allen of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle at 12:14 a.m. for speeding on Highway O near Highway 8 just east of Barron.

Allen approached the vehicle, and the driver identified himself as Shire. The sergeant believed the defendant was under the influence of alcohol. The deputy asked the driver to step out of the car and the driver complied.

Allen asked Shire to walk with him to the patrol car for a field sobriety test, but halfway there Shire said he wanted to grab something out of the car. The sergeant said no but the defendant continued to walk away.

Allen grabbed on to the defendant to prevent him from returning to the vehicle, but he resisted and pulled away, opened the driver’s side door, got inside and closed it.

The sergeant requested backup, drew his service weapon and retreated to his squad for cover. Shire started his vehicle and traveled south at a high rate of speed. Allen pursued until he lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later Allen and Deputy Erik Sedani located the vehicle in a field driveway where it had struck a tree. The unidentified passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A review of Shire’s state Department of Transportation driving record show he has five prior OWI/PAC convictions. One was in Barron County in February 2011. Charges in Chippewa County are from February 2008, April 12, 2008, April 17, 2008, and June 2008.

Shire was charged and signed a $5,000 cash bond on Aug. 9, 2021.