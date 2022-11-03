ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Barron County man on run for a year may be in California

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQUUS_0ixai4XJ00

A former Barron man accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after an Aug. 6, 2021, crash resulted in the death of a passenger and was believed to have fled the country is possibly in California.

Mohamed A. Shire, 46, failed to appear in court on Nov. 9, 2021, to face felony charges of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2nd-plus) and homicide by use of a vehicle w/PAC (2nd-plus). When he did not appear, a nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued, although the prosecution had heard he may have fled the country.

A Monday police log reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services called saying it had an updated address in San Diego for Shire. Barron County requested police attempt to pick him up.

According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Christopher Allen of the Barron County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle at 12:14 a.m. for speeding on Highway O near Highway 8 just east of Barron.

Allen approached the vehicle, and the driver identified himself as Shire. The sergeant believed the defendant was under the influence of alcohol. The deputy asked the driver to step out of the car and the driver complied.

Allen asked Shire to walk with him to the patrol car for a field sobriety test, but halfway there Shire said he wanted to grab something out of the car. The sergeant said no but the defendant continued to walk away.

Allen grabbed on to the defendant to prevent him from returning to the vehicle, but he resisted and pulled away, opened the driver’s side door, got inside and closed it.

The sergeant requested backup, drew his service weapon and retreated to his squad for cover. Shire started his vehicle and traveled south at a high rate of speed. Allen pursued until he lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later Allen and Deputy Erik Sedani located the vehicle in a field driveway where it had struck a tree. The unidentified passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A review of Shire’s state Department of Transportation driving record show he has five prior OWI/PAC convictions. One was in Barron County in February 2011. Charges in Chippewa County are from February 2008, April 12, 2008, April 17, 2008, and June 2008.

Shire was charged and signed a $5,000 cash bond on Aug. 9, 2021.

Comments / 4

Related
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Nov. 8, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Barron County Sheriff Addresses Drug Concerns and Deaths

(Barron County, WI) — Law enforcement officials in one western Wisconsin county are speaking out about drug deaths, and speaking to people with drug problems. A half-dozen police chiefs along with the sheriff in Barron County yesterday wrote an open letter about the recent spike in drug deaths. Sheriff Chris Fitgerald says there have been 17 drug-related deaths in his small county in the past two years. He said drugs like meth and fentanyl are becoming a problem for many small communities. The sheriff added that there is help available for people struggling with drug problems, and encouraged anyone who needs help to get help.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Wisconsin?

I'll admit it. I used to fake being sick to get out of going to school. I don't remember what age it was, but it was certainly in elementary school. Single digit aged. No one batted an eye. No one accused my parents of being horrible people and no one (especially my parents) worried I would burn the house down or leave with a stranger who happened to come to my house.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash

Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

4 Criminal Complaints Filed Against 23-Year-Old Man; Charges Include Vehicle Theft, Burglary

(DrydenWire) -- Multiple felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against Devon Bernstein, age 23, of Cameron, WI, following law enforcement’s investigations into reports of stolen vehicles and a report of a burglary at a property in Cedar Lake Township. The 4 criminal complaints filed against Bernstein state that the violations occurred throughout July and August 2022.
CAMERON, WI
CBS Minnesota

43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
805
Followers
928
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy