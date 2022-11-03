ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm Number One!!
5d ago

If You Can Get them Mailed to you or Someone else with no problem, then there's definitely a reason to question any mailed in ballots. So yes she proved it can be done!!!

Repub&DemBothSuck!
5d ago

All she did was fraudulently request multiple mail ballots and she was BUSTED!!! She didn't even receive them. Proof positive that the election is SECURE!!!

William Mckee
4d ago

was that your take? she didn't get caught. she admitted to them after the deed was done. that's how the officials found out. hence the mayor is now running an investigation after she admitted to them and he fired her. order of process. but it was funny to see you create your own perception that isn't real.

CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a "test case."Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond.According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3...
WISCONSIN STATE
Vice

Milwaukee Police Will Stop Using Gun That Keeps Going Off by Mistake

The Milwaukee Police Department will replace its current service weapon, which has unintentionally fired and injured two of its officers since 2020, with a more reliable option in 2023. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, alongside Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, announced Monday that the department’s standard weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, will be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
