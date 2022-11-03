Read full article on original website
I'm Number One!!
5d ago
If You Can Get them Mailed to you or Someone else with no problem, then there's definitely a reason to question any mailed in ballots. So yes she proved it can be done!!!
Repub&DemBothSuck!
5d ago
All she did was fraudulently request multiple mail ballots and she was BUSTED!!! She didn't even receive them. Proof positive that the election is SECURE!!!
William Mckee
4d ago
was that your take? she didn't get caught. she admitted to them after the deed was done. that's how the officials found out. hence the mayor is now running an investigation after she admitted to them and he fired her. order of process. but it was funny to see you create your own perception that isn't real.
