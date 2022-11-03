Read full article on original website
CNBC
From Teslas to BMWs, cars are piling up on land and at sea in German port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Tesla Stock Is Plummeting and Reddit Investors Are Blaming Musk’s Twitter Chaos
Tesla’s stock is in the toilet and the meme stock investors of Reddit aren’t happy. The electric car company's stock has struggled this year, but investors are selling what they have amid Musk’s so far tumultuous Twitter takeover which has brought the stock down to a 17-month low. Over on the Wallstreetbets subreddit, some people have been left holding the bag and are doing one of the only things they can: posting about it.
Airbnb to List Actual Prices, Stop Letting Hosts Make Guests Do Laundry
In response to a growing chorus of complaints, Airbnb plans to start prioritizing the total price of stays rather than the nightly rate and clamp down on “unreasonable” checkout tasks like vacuuming or doing the laundry, the company announced Monday. As part of the effort, the company will,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Has Crashed to Earth—Again
Debris from China’s most powerful rocket crashed down to on Earth on Friday. It’s the fourth time that an out-of-control Chinese rocket has fallen down to Earth in recent years, an event called an “uncontrolled re-entry.” These present a potential risk to people and infrastructure across a huge swath of our planet, though the odds of any rocket parts hitting a populated area are extremely low.
This Woman Says Her Driver Broke Into Her Apartment In The Middle Of The Night, And It Should Not Be Taken Lightly
"I was shocked and completely horrified. My sense of security was completely taken away from me. If my bedroom door was not locked that night, I don’t know what would’ve happened."
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
GitHub Users File a Class-Action Lawsuit Against Microsoft for Training an AI Tool With Their Code
GitHub programmers have filed a class-action lawsuit against GitHub, its parent Microsoft, and its technology partner, OpenAI, for allegedly violating their open-source licenses and using their code to train Microsoft’s latest AI tool, called Copilot. GitHub Copilot, which was launched in June, suggests code and functions to GitHub users...
Here’s How the US Can Stop Wasting Billions of Dollars on Each Transit Project
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In 2006, Alon Levy moved to New York to attend graduate school. Levy took the subway to get to class and events around the city, as most New Yorkers do. But unlike most New Yorkers, Levy is the type of person who will instantly become inquisitive about the most seemingly mundane issues. For example, when told there are people waiting at the elevator to get to an event, Levy starts crunching numbers in their head about elevator capacity.
protocol.com
Kai-Fu Lee wanted to teach the US about Chinese AI. Instead he provoked a rivalry.
Contributing to a $6 million investment in a fledgling AI startup may not be a headline-grabbing move for Sinovation Ventures, the Chinese venture capital firm led by legendary AI technologist Kai-Fu Lee. But those 2021 and 2022 investments in U.S.-based HPC-AI Tech could serve a greater purpose for the celebrity...
California Ballot Measure to Tax the Rich to Fight Climate Change Became About Lyft
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Californians will vote today on Proposition 30, a measure that would help pay for electric cars for low and moderate income Californians, the infrastructure to support them, and more funding to fight wildfires. It will fund these initiatives by taxing the rich, specifically an extra 1.75 percent on earnings over $2 million. And, if the polls are accurate, Proposition 30 will fail.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Trek Bicycle and Bell Sports sue over cargo lost or damaged at sea
NEW YORK (BRAIN) — COVID-19, massive consumer demand, and the war in Ukraine have upset the industry's supply chain in recent years. Rough seas also played a part. Bell Sports and Trek Bicycle are among the firms suing shipping companies over containers lost or damaged due to storms in the North Pacific in early 2021.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Water Heating System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle water heating system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 28th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0349619. The Ford Authority Take. With off-roading arguably more popular than ever, Ford has begun making...
abovethelaw.com
'The Bloodbath Has Begun': In-House Counsel Face Layoffs
In fact, last week was historic in that several tech companies decided to conduct layoffs, all at once. Here’s an excerpt from Corporate Counsel:. Stripe on Thursday announced it was cutting 14% of its workforce, or 1,000 jobs. The same day Lyft said it is chopping 13% of staff, or about 683 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon said it would pause adding new corporate workers, citing the “uncertain” economy and a hiring boom that swelled its workforce in recent years.
csengineermag.com
Rhino completes full-scale explosion testing on innovative new hydrogen explosion relief panels
Rhino HySafe has successfully completed full-scale testing on its ultra-fast explosion relief panels, as part of its inaugural Project UFER. The company, which is a specialist subsidiary of Rhino Engineering Group, conducted the physical testing at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria, following recent design and simulation tests. The panels have been...
