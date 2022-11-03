‘Home Town’: Ben and Erin Napier Return to HGTV in December 2022

TL;DR:

New episodes of Home Town premiere Sunday, Dec. 4 on HGTV.

Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday special Home Town: Christmas in Laurel airs Nov. 27.

The couple will also appear in the discovery+ holiday movie A Christmas Open House.

HGTV is headed back to Laurel, Mississippi. A new season of Home Town premieres in December 2022. And that’s not Ben and Erin Napier’s only upcoming project. The couple will also appear in a new Christmas movie for discovery+, as well as a holiday special airing on Thanksgiving weekend.

‘Home Town’ returns to HGTV in December 2022

A new season of HGTV’s hit series Home Town premieres Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+. An additional 20 episodes of Home Town will air sometime in 2023 on HGTV. The Napiers will also appear alongside Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer to Fabulous in Home Town Takeover Season 2, which will also air next year.

In the first episode of Home Town ’s new season, Ben and Erin will continue to breath fresh life into dated homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, while also navigating their busy life as parents to daughters Helen and Mae.

In the season premiere, the Napiers prepare to renovate their new country home outside of Laurel. Ben and Erin hope to create a space where they can slow down and spend time with their kids and their family. Their vision? Turning the home into a classic English country house where the family can create cherished memories.

Ben and Erin Napier celebrate the holidays in Laurel, Mississippi, in new Christmas special

Home Town fans won’t have to wait until December to reconnect with the Napiers. The couple will also offer viewers a glimpse into their holiday celebrations in the new HGTV holiday special, Home Town: Christmas in Laurel . In the one-hour program, Ben and Erin will prepare their favorite Southern holiday dishes and look back at their most memorable home renovations.

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel airs Sunday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Napiers also appear in a new discovery+ Christmas movie

In addition to their Christmas special, the Napiers will also appear in one of four new Christmas movies for discovery+.

A Christmas Open House follows Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens), an ambitious Atlanta property stager. She joins forces with her old high school crush David Phelps (Victor Rasuk) to sell her mother’s home in their small Georgia hometown. Melissa gets some extra help with that project from artists Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier). The goal is to get the house ready by Christmas. As the deadline approaches, a romance grows between Melissa and David. But could their different goals be a deal breaker for the new relationship?

In an Instagram post, Erin opened up about filming their part in the movie at a decidedly un-Christmasy time of the year.

“We filmed our parts in Laurel 3 days in August when the high was 103° so I need y’all to appreciate how not sweaty we may appear to be here,” she shared. “It’s a renovation story within a love story within a Christmas story (and it honestly looks pretty cute).”

A Christmas Open House is streaming on discovery+ starting Nov. 11.

