ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jeff Bezos primed to make a run at Commanders ownership?

By Chris Lingebach
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsOfE_0ixagWQ600

Count Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in on the potential bidding war shaping up for the Washington Commanders.

PEOPLE magazine reports that Bezos, who has long had reported interest in buying into the NFL, is in fact interested in purchasing the Commanders.

The news comes a day after Commanders teams owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced that they've hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions."

Further, PEOPLE adds that Bezos is considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, who divested his previous stake in the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

With a reported net worth of over $100 billion, Bezos, 58, is among the wealthiest people in the world.

The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, has confirmed Bezos' interest in purchasing the Commanders.

Also among the potential bidders is media tycoon Byron Allen , who recently lost a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
The Independent

Elon Musk news - live: CEO’s net worth plummets $200m as he posts Twitter is ‘the best and the worst’

Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.It is the latest episode in a...
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
885
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy