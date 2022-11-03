Jeff Bezos primed to make a run at Commanders ownership?

Count Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in on the potential bidding war shaping up for the Washington Commanders.

PEOPLE magazine reports that Bezos, who has long had reported interest in buying into the NFL, is in fact interested in purchasing the Commanders.

The news comes a day after Commanders teams owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced that they've hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions."

Further, PEOPLE adds that Bezos is considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, who divested his previous stake in the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

With a reported net worth of over $100 billion, Bezos, 58, is among the wealthiest people in the world.

The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, has confirmed Bezos' interest in purchasing the Commanders.

Also among the potential bidders is media tycoon Byron Allen , who recently lost a bid to purchase the Denver Broncos.