The Rise, Fall, And Rise Again Of Matthew McConaughey’s Brother Rooster

Sometimes celebrities have relatives who are almost as colorful and intriguing as they are. That definitely seems to be the case with actor Matthew McConaughey. His older brother, “Rooster” (born Michael Patrick McConaughey), has lived a “larger-than-life” Texas success story that’s worth knowing more about.
TEXAS STATE
‘She Said’ Writer Wins Award For Film, But Its True Test Will Be Hollywood’s Reaction

Rebecca Lenkiewicz is a name you may not recognize. Although she’s been a playwright and screenwriter for more than 20 years, she has yet to become a household name. However, Lenkiewicz is a name you may begin to hear at the water cooler. That’s because the writer has already won an award for a movie that has yet to be released.

