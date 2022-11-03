ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Logan Declares He’s Ready To Commit To Kate After Dates With Sarah & Shanae

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are the hottest new couple on Bachelor in Paradise after the Oct. 24 episode. However, they had to break some hearts along the way to get there. Logan and Shanae Ankney initially connected and went on a date, then gave each other roses at the first two rose ceremonies. However, during split week, with Shanae spending time at a separate location, Logan went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, who is also one of Kate’s good friends. Meanwhile, Logan’s close friend, Jacob Rapini, was spending a lot of time with Kate after her arrival.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Popculture

Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff

90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!
Daily Mail

Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis

The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy