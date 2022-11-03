Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan are the hottest new couple on Bachelor in Paradise after the Oct. 24 episode. However, they had to break some hearts along the way to get there. Logan and Shanae Ankney initially connected and went on a date, then gave each other roses at the first two rose ceremonies. However, during split week, with Shanae spending time at a separate location, Logan went on a date with Sarah Hamrick, who is also one of Kate’s good friends. Meanwhile, Logan’s close friend, Jacob Rapini, was spending a lot of time with Kate after her arrival.

14 DAYS AGO