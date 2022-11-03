Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Australia beats Slovakia to open Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Slovakia on Tuesday in the first match of the Billie Jean King Cup in a strong start to its bid for a first title in 48 years in the biggest team event in women's tennis. Storm Sanders and...
Citrus County Chronicle
French club Troyes fires coach Irles after winless run
BRUSSELS (AP) — French club Troyes fired coach Bruno Irles on Tuesday after a six-match winless run. Irles had been appointed in January after Laurent Batlles was fired. He was under contract until June 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle
Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.
Citrus County Chronicle
Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a 'mistake'
GENEVA (AP) — Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes. The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group...
Citrus County Chronicle
UEFA gathers European team to oppose Super League at meeting
GENEVA (AP) — Organizers of European soccer’s Super League project got the meeting they asked for Tuesday with UEFA’s president. They found many more opponents also waiting there to criticize them. The meeting was held amid secrecy at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, four months after the...
