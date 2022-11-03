ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2022: Updated dates, times, teams for NBC's NFL prime-time games

Waiting all day for Sunday night? We have you covered with a one-stop shop on everything there is to know about "Sunday Night Football" for the 2022 season. While we had all grown accustomed to the broadcast tandem of color commentator Cris Collinsworth and play-by-play specialist Al Michaels, Collinsworth has a new partner for the 2022 season. With Michaels joining Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, Collinsworth will be joined by play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico, while Melissa Stark handles sideline duties.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins improve to 6-3 thanks to gifts by referees

The Miami Dolphins managed to win a game that they should have run away with. Instead, it was Justin Fields who ran away from Miami. In the end, a gratuitous non-flag allowed the Dolphins to improve to 6-3. In Chicago, the Miami Dolphins’ defense was pretty much non-existent against the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Eagles' road to 17-0: Breaking down 8-0 Philly's remaining nine games, with predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the last unbeaten team in the NFL for over a month, and have started 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. There have been 40 teams that have started 8-0 in NFL history -- 29 since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger -- 14 of which have won the Super Bowl or NFL championship. So the Eagles will certainly take the 35% odds of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
TENNESSEE STATE

