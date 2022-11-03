ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

News Channel 34

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

A closer look at the candidates in New York's mid-term election

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On New York State's mid-term election ballot there are four state-wide races. And at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. The gubernatorial candidates are current Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Previously she served as New York State's Lieutenant Governor since 2015.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC New York

New York: What to Expect on Election Night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?

Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley

The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
columbiapaper.com

County ponders how best to spend opioid abuse suit funds

HUDSON—Columbia County is slated to receive $2.2 million by 2038 in Opioid Settlement Funds and needs to decide how to use the money, County Director of Community Services Dan Almasi told the county Health and Human Services Committee October 18. He expects the money to come in irregular amounts each year. This year the county has received $400,000 of it and is likely to get $100,000 more, he reported.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
101.5 WPDH

Powerball Tickets Worth $6 Million Sold Across New York State

Nearly 1 million Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Saturday's drawing are winners. The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger. A record jackpot is up for grabs Monday night. The jackpot for Monday's Powerball is at least $1.9 billion, which would be the highest prize claimed in the...

