The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO