LA3C Festival Announces Immersive Experiences Featuring Fashion Events, Movie Screenings, Music Performances and More

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
Maluma

Penske Media Corporation‘s first-ever culture and creativity festival LA3C announced today its roster of activations taking place Dec. 10 to 11 at Los Angeles Historic State Park.

For VIP ticket holders, the two-day festival includes a range of exclusive events, including: Deadline Contenders Film: The Final Round event, and IndieWire, Shorts TV and National Geographic Documentary Films Present: A Short Film Showcase.

In addition, VIP ticket holders will have priority access to RSVP for The Hollywood Reporter’s “An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr.,” an exclusive screening event for “Sr.,” the Netflix documentary about Robert Downey Sr., followed by a live question-and-answer session with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife and producing partner Susan Downey, and Variety Music for Screens, featuring Cate Blanchett and more power players.

All ticket holders can participate in on-site activations, including SHE Media’s Meaningful Marketplace and Vibe’s 30th Anniversary Celebration with L.A.’s Leimert Park with a performance by Linafornia.

In conjunction with LA3C, Fairchild Media Group is collaborating with the CFDA to celebrate Los Angeles’ fashion, design and culture scene with a private, invite-only dinner. The dinner will be hosted by WWD editorial director James Fallon, Fairchild Media Group president Amanda Smith and CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb.

LA3C’s music lineup is also expansive through all genres of music ranging from hip-hop to K-pop. Headliners include Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Seventeen, Maluma, Piso 21 and Fonseca.

To help support emerging talents and nonprofits, LA3C has partnered with organizations, including Heart of Los Angeles and Film Independent. Both organizations provide funding and programs for emerging creative talent and youth.

LA3C is a marker that stands for Los Angeles, the Capital of Culture & Creativity.

Penske Media Corporation is the parent company of media titles including WWD, Deadline, Footwear News, Beauty Inc., Sourcing Journal, The Hollywood Reporter, Robb Report, IndieWire, SHE Media, Vibe and Variety. The LA3C event aims to connect people and community through music, food, art and culture.

