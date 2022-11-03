ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss

BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 9 action

Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Six former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 9 in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Mac Jones (Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), running backs Kenyan Drake...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
