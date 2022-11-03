Read full article on original website
2023 Race for No. 1: Forecasting a wide-open contest ahead of Signing Day
Alabama is tracking for the tenth No. 1 recruiting class of the Nick Saban era, but what looked like a foregone conclusion in the summer could get interesting down the stretch to Signing Day as Georgia makes its push, LSU picks up steam and programs like Ohio State and Texas hang around.
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
POD: Character check coming in Oxford; men's hoops puts clamps on Longwood
Join BamaOnLine.com staffers Charlie Potter and Travis Reier as they discuss pertinent topics related to the Crimson Tide, including:. -- Men's basketball turns to defense, rebounding to offset lackluster perimeter shooting, turnovers in season-opening win. -- Comparing football losses this season to others in Nick Saban era. -- Some key...
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Portal players of the week: LSU's defensive transfers | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, 247Sports' Grace Remington and Clint Brewster discuss LSU's defense in their upset over Alabama.
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young share respect for each other after loss
BATON ROUGE, La. – Reminiscent of Nick Saban stopping his two star players from leaving the postgame press conference in Indianapolis for him to share his appreciation and how much both Will Anderson and Bryce Young meant to Alabama’s 2021 football team, even after a loss, the pair of Crimson Tide standouts did the same for each other Saturday at LSU.
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 9 action
Alabama was again well-represented during another week of professional football, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for teams across the National Football League. Six former Alabama players scored touchdowns during Week 9 in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Mac Jones (Patriots) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), running backs Kenyan Drake...
