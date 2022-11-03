ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Eater

17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley

Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes On The City's Most Overrated Restaurants

A Reddit thread on the San Diego subreddit has amassed nearly 1,000 comments responding to the question "What's the most overrated restaurant here in San Diego?". "My friends kept telling me about Mr. A's," read the post by username John_Wicks_fn_pencil. "Finally went with a group of friends. Food tasted okay. View was nice , but that was pretty much it. What restaurants do you guys think is overrated?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Silverlake Ramen To Open Second San Diego Location

A second area outpost of Los Angeles' super popular Silverlake Ramen is opening within Westfield UTC mall in San Diego's La Jolla. Founded by Japan-raised chef Tomas Aono and Jitaek Lim in 2012, the first Silverlake Ramen opened at Sunset Junction in Silver Lake and quickly had patrons lining up for hour-long waits to get a taste of the rich-flavored ramen broths filled with twice-marinated pork belly. The company now has 24 restaurants, most of which are franchisee owned, with several more in the works. The first San Diego branch of Silverlake Ramen opened last year below the AMC Theatre in the unit previously occupied by Bibigo Kitchen in Fashion Valley Mall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Cruz, 33, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 15 at North Coast Highway...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

