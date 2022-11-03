A second area outpost of Los Angeles' super popular Silverlake Ramen is opening within Westfield UTC mall in San Diego's La Jolla. Founded by Japan-raised chef Tomas Aono and Jitaek Lim in 2012, the first Silverlake Ramen opened at Sunset Junction in Silver Lake and quickly had patrons lining up for hour-long waits to get a taste of the rich-flavored ramen broths filled with twice-marinated pork belly. The company now has 24 restaurants, most of which are franchisee owned, with several more in the works. The first San Diego branch of Silverlake Ramen opened last year below the AMC Theatre in the unit previously occupied by Bibigo Kitchen in Fashion Valley Mall.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO