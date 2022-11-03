TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO