Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
Midterm election too close to call, but some hints could determine winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Generally, in a midterm election in Arizona, picking winners and losers is fairly simple. The Republicans hold a structural advantage, an advantage in registration and an advantage in enthusiasm. However, in the 2022 midterms, it appears all of that can be thrown out the window....
Justice Department to monitor polls in 5 Arizona counties
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Monday, Nov. 7, its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8 general election. Pima County is one of five Arizona counties that will be monitored. The other Arizona counties on the...
Suspicious package delivered to Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign office
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspicious envelope was delivered to Kari Lake’s campaign office in Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix Fire Department’s hazardous materials crew responded to a report from the office that a suspicious envelope had arrived, Lake’s campaign confirmed. The crew and other local agencies started working together to investigate around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say there are no reports of injuries or illness.
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
COVID-19 vax clinic coming to UArizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southern Arizona community can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic coming to the University of Arizona. The clinic, co-hosted by the Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA, will take place in the Bear Down Building at 1428 East University Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
False report results in lockdown at Marana Middle School
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police say a middle school went into lockdown Monday, Nov. 7, because of a false report. Police received a report that a student at Marana Middle School may be in possession of a gun. As a result, the campus at 11285 W. Grier Road was placed on lockdown.
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
Judge denies request for new trial for convicted child killer Christopher Clements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County judge rejected two motions by the attorneys of convicted child killer Christopher Clements. On Monday, Nov. 6, Judge James Marner denied a request for a new trial and judgment of acquittal notwithstanding the verdict. Clements, found guilty of kidnapping and murdering...
Tucson strangulation suspect: “You’re going to die today”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a candid interview with a young Tucson woman who’s accusing her boyfriend of strangling her. And now she and her family are trying to convince the Pima County Attorney’s Office not to reduce the felony charges against him. They’ve argued...
Shooting investigation underway on the northwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way. Deputies said the incident occurred Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. There are currently no outstanding suspects or danger to the public. If you are in the...
Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
No. 12 Utah keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY (KOLD News 13) - The Utah Utes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 45-20 win over the University of Arizona Wildcats in Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night. Utah (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) is ranked 12th in both the AP Top 25 poll and college football playoff standings. The Utes can still make the Pac-12 championship. If they win out, they have a real shot at earning a berth in the postseason.
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
Tucson Police investigating early morning shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department told KOLD News 13 officers responded to the area of N. 4th Ave. and E. 9th St. just before 2 a.m. Saturday for a reported fight/shooting. Officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was transported to a local...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings and below average temperatures but not for long
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold mornings will give way to a rapid warming trend over the weekend, with afternoon highs back above average by Monday. Another weather system will bring gusty winds by mid week with another cooling trend the second half of the new week. Today: Sunny,...
Scottsdale police officer arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale police officer has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence and causing a crash late Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., off-duty Scottsdale police detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another car near Pima and Indian School Road. Both people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Detective Lanouar was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.
