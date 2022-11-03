Stand back! Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel plan co-headlining shows in 2023

Grab you’re gypsy garb and piano, and get ready for a Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel co-headlining tour. That’s right, The Piano Man and The Gold Dust Woman are teaming up for a handful of co-headlining shows next spring.

Nicks made the big announcement on Instagram, expressing her excitement “to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023.” Before mentioning ticket sales begin “Friday, Nov. 11 @ 10am local time,” listing the first three already scheduled dates, and teasing, “More soon!”

The first of three shows will take place on March 10 in Inglewood, California; followed by another on April 8 in Arlington, Texas; and a third on May 19 in Nashville, Tennessee.

