Hiawatha, KS

KSNT News

Washburn University professor responds to Halloween costume controversy

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Washburn University Professor accused of an incident involving a costume worn at a Halloween party has sent out an apology on Friday. Holly O’Neill, a professor of chemistry and interim assistant dean of the College of Arts and Science, shared this statement with 27 news: I sincerely apologize for the unfortunate incident […]
TOPEKA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Commodity distribution set for Nov. 30

Commodities for North Brown County will be distributed from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., in Hiawatha. Distribution for Brown County residents is first-come, first-served and income based. Masks are optional and social distancing appreciated. Please enter the building and sign-in. Thank you to everyone for your patience.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
HOLTON, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
AUBURN, NE
koamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg State claims outright MIAA championship

WATCH: Pittsburg State beats Washburn 37-23 on Saturday to win the outright MIAA championship. The Gorillas are 10-0 heading into their regular season finale against Fort Hays State. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PITTSBURG, KS

