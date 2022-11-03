Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Changes coming to four intersections along 12th Street
Changes are coming to several intersections along West 12th Street. It’s an effort by PennDOT to improve traffic patterns on one of the city’s busiest streets. Next week, the project will begin. PennDOT is focusing on four intersections, including the one at 12th and State streets. Drivers on West 12th Street can expect some changes […]
Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident
An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield
Crews responded to a fire in the 13,700 block of Ridge Road in West Springfield around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. When first responders arrived, a shed, fence, and an additional storage unit were engulfed in flames. Springfield Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by five other departments in combatting the heavy fire. Crews were on the […]
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
Sinclairville man seriously injured in crash on Route 380 in the Town of Ellery
A Sinclairville man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 380 in the Town of Ellery Monday morning.
Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10
Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
Titusville Herald closing its doors after 157 years
A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community. The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County […]
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck
RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
Jamestown man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last Friday, police say. Police say they conducted the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday. There, an investigation showed that 46-year-old Michael Barringer of Jamestown was in possession of 34.4 grams of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity […]
Mandatory clear bag policy for Erie schools in effect Dec. 1
Soon there will be extra precautions at Erie Public School events as clear bags will be mandatory. The policy will start Dec. 1, 2022, and is an effort to provide a safer environment for students, staff and the public. All spectators at Veterans Memorial Stadium, district gyms and other school district events can not bring […]
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
