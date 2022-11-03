ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Federal Award: $46.4M to help Oregon's ow-income pay heating costs

 5 days ago

Oregon will receive $48.4 million in funding to help low-income families and individuals pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills.

The funding will be delivered through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP), and includes support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and extra funding passed by Congress to address rising energy costs in 2023.

In addition to covering home heating costs and unpaid utility bills, the funds awarded to Oregon will help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills.

“Keeping homes warm in the winter is essential to the well-being of Oregonians,” Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said. “Many prices have increased and so has financial pressure for many families and individuals. I am grateful that Oregon will receive extra funding to help low-income households cover energy costs. No one should have to choose between paying their utility bill and other necessities like food or rent.”

“It is unconscionable that families should be forced to ration their essential utilities, especially during seasons of extreme heat or cold,” Oregon U. S. Congressman Peter DeFazio said. “This funding, made possible in part by my bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will help Oregon families mitigate rising costs and ensure their homes and families are protected this winter.”

“Low-income energy and heating assistance funding is vital for thousands of Oregonians,” Oregon U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer said. “The Biden Administration understands this. For people who are struggling with higher prices for gas and groceries, having extra help with winter heating bills this year is crucial. I appreciate the timely delivery of these funds so that families can keep their lights on and homes warm this winter.”

“With snow already having fallen here in parts of Oregon and a cold snap in the forecast, this extra help for vulnerable Oregonians to cover home heating costs is timely and important,” Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said. “I’m gratified our state has secured this assistance for Oregonians walking an economic tightrope. And I’ll keep battling to provide all the assistance that low-income Oregon households need to stay safe this winter throughout our state.”

“As so many Oregonians face rising costs for basic goods and tighter household budgets, it’s critical that we ensure everyone is able to keep their heating on this winter,” Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley saiod. “This crucial federal funding for energy and heating assistance will help give households across Oregon the financial support they need to stay warm and safe in the cold months ahead.”

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at: 1-866-674-6327.

A fact sheet about 2023 LIHEAP funds for Oregon from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) can be found at

https://liheapch.acf.hhs.gov/search-tool/

Throughout the pandemic, Bonamici said she led her colleagues in efforts to strengthen LIHEAP to prevent debts from piling up during the public health crisis. Bonamici also serves as Chair of the Civil Rights and Human Services Subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over LIHEAP.

