Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta: Get Into The Spirit With These Cozy Gifts

Kim Kardashian’s Sold-Out Beats Earbuds Are Back in Stock, Just in Time for Holiday Gifting
Released in August, Kim Kardashian's trio of Beats Fit Pro earbuds quickly sold out online. Taking the mom, businesswoman, and TV personality's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, the Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds modernize the noise-canceling headphones with Kardashian's signature neutral palette. Just in time for holiday gifting and picking out the perfect stocking stuffer, the sold-out Beats x Kim Kardashian earbuds back in stock and available on Amazon.
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Couple Up in Matching Gucci Pajamas
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, know how to make a statement. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday in matching Gucci pajamas. The pair entered the event draped in a large Gucci blanket before stepping onto the event's...
Will Ferrell Shares Why He Chose 'Spirited' as first Christmas Movie Since 'Elf's Success (Exclusive)
Another Christmas classic under his belt! Will Ferrell left his mark on holiday cinema in 2003 with the beloved classic Elf, and now he's getting in the festive spirit again for his new movie, Spirited. Ferrell walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of Spirited at Alice Tully...
Alo Yoga's Singles Day Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear: Save 30% On Leggings, New Arrivals, and More
If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for this fall and winter, you're in luck. Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga just dropped its Singles Day Sale today, and the savings are massive. Right now, you can get everything from Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, puffer jackets, and pants for 30% off. This Alo Yoga sale runs through Friday, November 11, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these sitewide deals on activewear essentials and holiday gifts.
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
Sephora's Holiday Sale Ends Tonight: Here Are The 15 Best Last-Minute Deals to Shop Right Now
Today is your last chance to shop the Sephora Holiday Savings Event 2022, one of Sephora's best sales of the year. The sale is open to all Sephora Beauty Insiders until midnight. Depending on your Sephora rewards membership status, you can save 10 to 20% sitewide with code SAVINGS. The deals are typically better than what we see on Black Friday, so don't miss out on all the skincare, makeup, and hair care steals.
How to Watch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Performers, Models, and More
We're in the middle of a Rihanna renaissance, and we couldn't be more more excited for the singer, businesswoman, and mother's return to the public eye. Shortly after releasing her first new song in six years for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is bringing back her Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show for the fourth year in a row.
Get $700 Off The lululemon Studio Mirror With This Code
Just in time for the cooler weather to move us all indoors, the lululemon Studio Mirror is currently on sale for its best price ever. Streaming workouts or yoga classes from the comfort of your own home is even easier with one of our favorite at-home workout devices. Ahead of Black Friday, the Mirror is now is now $700 off with code LLSTUDIO700.
Kris Jenner Reveals How Her Daughters Pulled Off Her Look-Alike Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Kris Jenner had a ball at her 67th birthday bash. ET caught up with the momager at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, and she revealed how her daughters pulled off the look-alike birthday party they threw for her over the weekend. "They raided my closet...
The Best Black Friday Mattress Sales to Shop Now for Early Savings: Nectar, Leesa, Casper and More
The holiday shopping season starts earlier and earlier each year. If you're searching for a new mattress, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score the best deal. While Black Friday lands on November 25 this year, major mattress brands are already starting to offer Black Friday mattress deals. Whether you prefer a spring mattress, foam mattress or both in the form of a hybrid, we've rounded up the best Black Friday mattress sales you can shop now — many of which come with free sheets and pillows.
Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox at CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian was surrounded by a slew of familiar faces at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The 42-year-old reality star was honored at the event with the inaugural Innovator Award for her work with her shapewear company, SKIMS. The mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black PVC...
Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)
Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock." For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with...
Michelle Williams Talks Motherhood, Holiday Plans After Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
Michelle Williams is gearing up for the holidays after getting a truly heartwarming gift -- her third child!. The actress -- who recently welcomed an adorable baby with husband Thomas Kail -- walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film The Fabelmans, as part of AFI Fest 2022 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Reunite, Apologize to Each Other Over 'Laguna Beach' Comments
Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are all about "coming clean" in their brand new podcast reunion. The former Laguna Beach co-stars reunite alongside their mutual ex, Stephen Colletti, for Cavallari and Colletti's Back to the Beach podcast, which features the former couple rewatching the MTV series that made them famous.
2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals
Celebs brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards! The event, put on by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, took place at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. The star-studded evening honored the achievements of the best fashion and accessory designers, so expectations for red carpet looks were high! See all the best-dressed celebs from the fashion-forward evening.
