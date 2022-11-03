FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash4Life
18-22-38-43-56, Cash Ball: 3
(eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
01-08-16-24-26
(one, eight, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
1-0, FB: 7
(one, zero; FB: seven)
Pick 2 Midday
8-3, FB: 6
(eight, three; FB: six)
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-6, FB: 7
(two, eight, six; FB: seven)
Pick 3 Midday
7-6-1, FB: 6
(seven, six, one; FB: six)
Pick 4 Evening
9-1-6-9, FB: 7
(nine, one, six, nine; FB: seven)
Pick 4 Midday
6-2-9-3, FB: 6
(six, two, nine, three; FB: six)
Pick 5 Evening
0-8-1-6-9, FB: 7
(zero, eight, one, six, nine; FB: seven)
Pick 5 Midday
2-8-8-0-8, FB: 6
(two, eight, eight, zero, eight; FB: six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
