The Troy Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to win 23-17 over the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns on the road on Saturday night. After Troy got down 17-0 early in the third quarter, the Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to keep their No. 1 spot in the Sun Belt West, and snap a two-game losing streak to the Cajuns. Troy running back Kimani Vidal scored the game-winning 20-yard touchdown run with just five seconds remaining in the game.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO