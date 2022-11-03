Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy women’s basketball opens the season with a road win
The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (1-0) opened the 2022-2023 season with a road win against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) on Monday and picked up a hard-fought 66-62 win. Troy and Samford battled back-and-forth for the entirety of the game but with the game tied 52-52, with under five...
Troy Messenger
Troy’s Olivia Elliot goes undefeated at Florida tournament
This weekend, Troy women’s tennis player Oliva Elliot went 3-0 at the Stetson Hatters Invitational in DeLand, Fla., on Nov. 4-6. Elliot opened up the tournament, on Friday, with a 2-1 win over Saint Leo’s Larina Lancellotti in singles action and then teamed with Kristina Kukaras to defeat Saint Leo’s Lancelloti and Marta Vincens Mique in doubles action by a score of 6-3.
Troy Messenger
Troy beats Montevallo to open the season
The Troy Trojans (1-0) men’s basketball season kicked off the 2022-2023 season with a resounding 87-67 win over the Montevallo Falcons (0-1) at home on Monday night. The two sides battled to out evenly in the first half with the Trojans holding a slim 34-31 lead. The Trojans forced 10 turnovers in the half but struggled to shoot at times, shooting just 37 percent from the field.
Troy Messenger
Bulldogs back in the second round of the playoffs
The Class 3A Playoffs just didn’t feel right without the Pike County Bulldogs (7-3), and after missing the postseason in 2021 – for the first time since 2012 – the Bulldogs are back and heading to the second round to face the Alabama Christian Eagles (8-3). In...
Troy Messenger
Trojans set for playoff clash with Tallassee
For the first time since 2014, the Charles Henderson Trojans (9-1) are heading into the second round of the Class 5A State Playoffs, against the Tallassee Tigers (7-4) this Friday night on the road. Charles Henderson was able to survive the first round with a 20-16 win over Williamson at...
Troy Messenger
Troy completes comeback over Louisiana
The Troy Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to win 23-17 over the Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns on the road on Saturday night. After Troy got down 17-0 early in the third quarter, the Trojans scored 23 unanswered points to keep their No. 1 spot in the Sun Belt West, and snap a two-game losing streak to the Cajuns. Troy running back Kimani Vidal scored the game-winning 20-yard touchdown run with just five seconds remaining in the game.
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge library offers TRS for hearing impaired
The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge now has TRS service available. On Thursday afternoon, Robert Dansby, who is hearing impaired, and Beverly Bownds, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind interpreter coordinator, visited the Brundidge city library to demonstrate how the TRS operates and how it will benefit the library and its hearing-impaired patrons.
