ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday European Union member states should share responsibility for taking in migrants and not just leave it to the countries where people arrive. He spoke as migration triggered fresh political tensions in Italy, where there has been a stand-off...
104.1 WIKY

COP 27-UK’s Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change. “Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” Sunak told a gathering...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
OHIO STATE
104.1 WIKY

Support for New Zealand Labour Party hits 2017 low – poll

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Support for New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party has dropped to its lowest level since Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership, an opinion poll released late on Sunday showed. The closely watched Newshub-Reid Research poll showed support for Ardern’s party at 32.3%, down 5.9 points since...
104.1 WIKY

Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Some senior White House officials have been second-guessing their messaging to voters around abortion in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter said, as forecasts turned in Republicans’ favor in the run up to the midterm elections. Many Democrats are no longer optimistic about retaining...
GEORGIA STATE
104.1 WIKY

British PM to raise hunger striker Abd el-Fattah’s case during COP27

CAIRO (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will raise the case of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah with Egypt’s leadership during the COP27 climate summit that opened on Sunday, the same day Abd el-Fattah said he would stop drinking water. Abd al-Fattah rose...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte...
104.1 WIKY

Meloni says Italy remains committed to decarbonisation

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The new Italian government remains strongly committed to decarbonisation in line with the Paris climate agreement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the COP27 summit on Monday. “We intend to pursue a just transition to support the affected communities and leave no one behind,” Meloni...
104.1 WIKY

Mercedes CEO: ‘absolutely inconceivable’ to write off China

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was “absolutely inconceivable” to write off the country. The comments came days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a delegation of business leaders to China, urging German...
104.1 WIKY

German official: migrants should be able to disembark ship off Italian coast

(Reuters) – Germany is in talks with Rome about the fate of rescued migrants who were stranded on a German-flagged charity vessel off the Italian coast and wants them to be given permission to disembark, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel had refused to leave the Sicilian port...
104.1 WIKY

Vast majority of Ukrainians expect prosperous future in EU – poll

KYIV (Reuters) – At least 88% of Ukrainians believe their country will be a prosperous member of the European Union in 10 years, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Monday. Ukraine applied for membership of the EU shortly after Russia launched a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy