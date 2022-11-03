Read full article on original website
EU will decide on including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on sanctions list – Berlin
(Reuters) – The European Union will decide on whether to include Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in a new sanctions package that is in the works, a spokesperson for the German government said on Monday. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)
Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday European Union member states should share responsibility for taking in migrants and not just leave it to the countries where people arrive. He spoke as migration triggered fresh political tensions in Italy, where there has been a stand-off...
COP 27-UK’s Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change. “Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” Sunak told a gathering...
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Support for New Zealand Labour Party hits 2017 low – poll
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Support for New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party has dropped to its lowest level since Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership, an opinion poll released late on Sunday showed. The closely watched Newshub-Reid Research poll showed support for Ardern’s party at 32.3%, down 5.9 points since...
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Some senior White House officials have been second-guessing their messaging to voters around abortion in recent weeks, sources familiar with the matter said, as forecasts turned in Republicans’ favor in the run up to the midterm elections. Many Democrats are no longer optimistic about retaining...
British PM to raise hunger striker Abd el-Fattah’s case during COP27
CAIRO (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will raise the case of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah with Egypt’s leadership during the COP27 climate summit that opened on Sunday, the same day Abd el-Fattah said he would stop drinking water. Abd al-Fattah rose...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte...
Left-leaning think tank warns party extremism could cost Democrats in midterms
Center-left think tank 'Third Way' issued a warning to Democrats that extremism could cost them votes in 2022 and in elections in the future.
Meloni says Italy remains committed to decarbonisation
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The new Italian government remains strongly committed to decarbonisation in line with the Paris climate agreement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the COP27 summit on Monday. “We intend to pursue a just transition to support the affected communities and leave no one behind,” Meloni...
Mercedes CEO: ‘absolutely inconceivable’ to write off China
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was “absolutely inconceivable” to write off the country. The comments came days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a delegation of business leaders to China, urging German...
German official: migrants should be able to disembark ship off Italian coast
(Reuters) – Germany is in talks with Rome about the fate of rescued migrants who were stranded on a German-flagged charity vessel off the Italian coast and wants them to be given permission to disembark, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel had refused to leave the Sicilian port...
Vast majority of Ukrainians expect prosperous future in EU – poll
KYIV (Reuters) – At least 88% of Ukrainians believe their country will be a prosperous member of the European Union in 10 years, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Monday. Ukraine applied for membership of the EU shortly after Russia launched a...
