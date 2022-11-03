Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Trust the key to Denmark success, says coach Hjulmand
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark head to the World Cup aiming to upset the bigger nations using a mix of intelligence, trust in each other and flexible tactics, team coach Kasper Hjulmand told Reuters. When Christian Eriksen collapsed during his side’s first Euro 2020 group game against Finland in June...
Mexico star Tecatito will miss the World Cup, for real this time
Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is finally, officially, out of the World Cup. The Mexican federation released a statement on Tuesday confirming Tecatito would not be fit for the tournament due to the broken fibula and rupture of his ankle ligaments he suffered in August. Tecatito, the statement said, “will not be able to be integrated into the Mexico national team heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022,” which was “due to the fact that his recovery process has not been completed after the injury suffered in August of this year.” The winger had been making faster-than-expected progress in his recovery from the injury, which...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-European FAs press FIFA to act on migrant workers’ rights
(Reuters) – The Football Associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, are pushing FIFA ahead of the World Cup starting in two weeks to take action to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar. “FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues –...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-UEFA repeats opposition to Super League in meeting with ESL backer A22 Sports
(Reuters) – UEFA met with A22 Sports, the company backing a proposed European Super League (ESL), in Nyon on Tuesday and once again rejected the idea of a breakaway league, Europe’s soccer governing body said. The meeting involved UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and officials from Europe’s top leagues...
104.1 WIKY
Shakira, Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up
BARCELONA (Reuters) – Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira’s representative in Spain said on Tuesday. The details of the agreement would be revealed...
Comments / 0