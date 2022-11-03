ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite.

Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches that have "stood the test of time," compiling a list of the best sandwich you can find in each state, including an ever-popular meal in North Carolina. While "sandwich" can be a broad term, the site narrowed down the category by eliminating burgers, hot dogs, burritos and tacos as well as barbecue (for the most part).

According to Food and Wine , the best sandwich to get in North Carolina is a pimento cheese sandwich, a Southern delicacy. Here's what writers had to say:

"Where does one procure the finest cheddar cheese, pimento pepper, and mayonnaise salad/spread in the land? We're partial to two magnificent classics, both vintage markets serving their respective communities for generations — Conrad & Hinkle , established 100 years ago in Lexington, because sometimes you have to eat vegetarian, even in one of the country's eminent barbecue capitals , and Musten & Crutchfield in Kernersville, at it since the 1930s."

Check out Food and Wine 's full list to see all the tastiest sandwiches around the country.

