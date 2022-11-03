Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: How to watch, listen, stream Iowa looking to knock off Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won back-to-back games and are hoping to keep their Big Ten West hopes alive. On Saturday, they'll welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to town. The Badgers have won four out of the last five in Iowa City. Prior to the matchup, let's dive into a few notes and information about how to watch the contest.
First Impressions: Balanced offensive attack pushes Iowa past Bethune-Cookman in season opener
As expected, Iowa dominated Bethune-Cookman in its season opener as the Hawkeyes won, 89-58, to start the regular season with a 1-0 record. Here are the first impressions from Iowa's victory. - Tony Perkins continues to show that he has made major strides this offseason. Even though its two games,...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa basketball's 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman
Iowa basketball picked up its first win of the season on Monday night as the Hawkeyes took down Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 1-0 on the young season. All five starters scored in double-figures for the Hawkeyes as Tony Perkins led the way with 16, Kris Murray...
Iowa Football: True freshman Kaleb Johnson earns two weekly Big Ten Honors
True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson is poising to have one of the best true freshman seasons for a running back in school history. On Monday morning, he was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week after his 200-yard performance against Purdue. "He...
Weekly Questions: The Boilermakers controls their own destiny as they head to Champaign
Just three weeks ago Purdue was riding high having won four straight games but the Boilermakers have come back down to earth since with back-to-back blowout losses to.
