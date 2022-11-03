IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lotto
01-02-04-07-08-19, Extra Shot: 15
(one, two, four, seven, eight, nineteen; Extra Shot: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $3,200,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
08-10-19-27-38
(eight, ten, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Pick Three-Midday
4-2-6, Fireball: 2
(four, two, six; Fireball: two)
Pick Three-Evening
7-2-2, Fireball: 5
(seven, two, two; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Midday
4-5-5-8, Fireball: 5
(four, five, five, eight; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Evening
9-0-9-3, Fireball: 9
(nine, zero, nine, three; Fireball: nine)
Lucky Day Lotto
15-24-27-32-33
(fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,500,000,000
