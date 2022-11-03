Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Daniel Kaluuya To Voice Spider-Punk In ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’
Even though we saw the three major live-action Spider-Men team up in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” there was just a feeling that “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” did it better. The latter film, which won the Best Animated Feature Oscar, is just the single best ‘Spider-Man’ film to ever exist and might be the best superhero film, period. (That’s something that can freely be debated on social media.) Regardless, to say that fans are excited about the upcoming ‘Spider-Verse’ sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1” is a gross understatement. And now, with the latest addition to the voice cast, somehow our excitement grows even more.
Kumail Nanjiani Has “No Idea If Or When” ‘Eternals 2’ Might Happen But Is Keen On A Future Ms. Marvel Team-Up
Before its release, “Eternals” was poised to be a massive hit. You could argue that no new Marvel franchise has a better cast. The filmmaker, Chloé Zhao was coming off of Oscar wins. And the group of characters seemed like a new and interesting take on the classic superhero tropes. Sadly, the finished product didn’t light up the box office or score high reviews from fans and critics, leading to a lot of questions surrounding the future of the franchise. Will Marvel Studios attempt to make the Eternals a thing again? Or will they just fade into the background? Not even one of the film’s stars knows the answer to that.
James Gray Laments Brad Pitt’s “Stupid Voiceover” In ‘Ad Astra’ After Losing Final Cut To Disney
Director James Gray gave us an ambitious sci-fi film with the Brad Pitt-led “Ad Astra, “making his off-world version of Joseph Conrad’s classic novel “Heart of Darkness.” The novel helped previously influence Francis Ford Coppola’s nightmare-esque vision of the Vietnam War film “Apocalypse Now,” and Gray seemed to borrow ideas from the book and the film. While both those movies feature a voiceover from the main protagonist on a difficult mission—the “Ad Astra” narration seemingly inspired by “Apocalypse Now”— it sounds like Gray wasn’t too thrilled with any of it, suggesting it was imposed upon him by the studio.
‘The Acolyte’: Full Cast & Synopsis Revealed As Production Begins On New ‘Star Wars’ Series
While we await the end of “Andor” and the continuation of “The Mandalorian” saga, the folks over at Lucasfilm have another new series on the horizon, which aims to be the “Star Wars” series most disconnected from the Skywalker Saga, titled “The Acolyte.” And with production now underway, Lucasfilm is willing to share some details about the new series.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’ Adds ‘SNL’ Alum Sasheer Zamata To The Growing Cast
We are quickly approaching production time for the first “WandaVision” spinoff series, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” And as that time approaches, we’re getting more and more casting announcements, showing that Marvel, once again, is able to land whoever they want for these projects. According to...
Jason Momoa Is Excited About The Safran/Gunn Era Of DC Studios And Teases One Of His DCU “Dreams Come True” Is In The Future
It’s been just over a week since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over as co-CEOs of the newly-branded DC Studios. No, there hasn’t been a tidal wave of shocking, fan-pleasing announcements. The Snyderverse is still dead. David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” director’s cut isn’t happening. And the CW is continuing to purge itself of DC superhero soap operas. But that doesn’t mean that Safran and Gunn aren’t planning things already. According to one of the biggest DCU stars, Jason Momoa, some dreams are going to come true, eventually.
Sylvester Stallone Talks About ‘Rocky’ Rights Issues & Being “The Only One Left Out” Of The Future Of The Franchise
There’s no denying that Rocky Balboa, as portrayed by Sylvester Stallone over the decades, is one of the most recognizable characters to ever grace a film screen. It’s impossible to separate Rocky from Stallone, as the actor-writer-director was the man behind nearly every aspect of the first film and is the lynchpin to the whole franchise. And yet, when you hear Stallone talk about the current state of the “Rocky” franchise, it’s just filled with anger and regret, as the actor has no producing power and no rights to claim in the film series. He just has to sit back and watch his creation get pulled through the studio system without any say.
DC Studios CEO James Gunn Promises He’s Listening To Fans As They “Hammer Out The New DCU”
While folks are still arguing online if Warner Bros. Discovery and the newly formed DC Studios (led by James Gunn and Peter Safran) will bring back Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC Comics Cinematic Universe or David Ayer’s original cut of “Suicide Squad,” there seems to be a clear message that they are working towards a new DCU. It’s unclear what it ultimately looks like, but Gunn is very much interested in what the fans have to say or what they’d like to see happen in it.
James Cameron Might End ‘Avatar’ Franchise After The Third Film If ‘Way Of Water’ Fails At Box Office
To say that Disney/20th Century Studios is betting big on the “Avatar” franchise is an understatement. The original film, though released more than a decade ago, is still the biggest film of all time and has already spawned a huge attraction at one of Disney’s theme parks. And based on the popularity of the original “Avatar,” the studio told filmmaker James Cameron to begin work on four sequels. But what if that confidence blows up in the faces of the studio and Cameron? Will the filmmaker allow his franchise to limp to the finish line if the first sequel, ‘The Way of Water’ fails? Not likely.
