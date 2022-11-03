There’s no denying that Rocky Balboa, as portrayed by Sylvester Stallone over the decades, is one of the most recognizable characters to ever grace a film screen. It’s impossible to separate Rocky from Stallone, as the actor-writer-director was the man behind nearly every aspect of the first film and is the lynchpin to the whole franchise. And yet, when you hear Stallone talk about the current state of the “Rocky” franchise, it’s just filled with anger and regret, as the actor has no producing power and no rights to claim in the film series. He just has to sit back and watch his creation get pulled through the studio system without any say.

