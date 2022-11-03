Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: Penn State Football Closer to Maryland Than Ohio State and Michigan
On Saturday, Penn State avenged its controversial 36-35 loss to Indiana when Michael Penix Jr. scored on a two-point conversion in overtime by dominating the Hoosiers 45-14 in a game that they dominated start to finish, and there is no need to talk any more of that performance. I want...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU K Jake Pinegar Undecided on 2023 Return
Penn State offensive guard Hunter Nourzad announced early Tuesday morning that he plans to return to Penn State in 2023. Another fifth-year senior, kicker Jake Pinegar, isn’t ready to announce anything. Pinegar told reporters via Zoom Tuesday morning that he has yet to decide what he’ll do for the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Nov. 8
Update (8:13 AM)- Penn State football has extended an offer to James Peoples (2024), a four-star running back from Veterans Memorial High School in San Antonio, Texas. Peoples also has offers from schools such as Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas and Texas Tech.
nittanysportsnow.com
Allen, Singleton Carrying PSU Rushing Attack
The conditions were right for Penn State’s ground game to dominate in more ways than one. Although the wind wasn’t as strong as people heard it might be, Memorial Stadium’s conditions favored a ground-based attack. So did the matchup: Penn State’s tandem of freshmen backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton against an Indiana run defense running out of steam.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Penn State’s Clifford, Strange, Effner Speak After Indiana win
Penn State did what it had to do Saturday and pounded Indiana, 45-14, in Bloomington. It was a brilliant way for the team to start its four-game November slate and to officially bury the loss to Ohio State that took place Oct. 29 at Beaver Stadium. “I thought that our...
nittanysportsnow.com
Kayron Allen Scores 3 Touchdowns as Penn State Thrashes Indiana 45-14
Kaytron Allen scored three touchdowns on the ground, and Drew Allar threw for two touchdowns as Penn State established its dominance from start to finish as they demolished Indiana by the score of 45-14 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, Saturday. On their second drive of the game, Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Maryland to Kickoff at 3:30 on ABC
While Penn State fans were still celebrating their team’s lopsided win at Indiana this Saturday, the school announced the time for next Saturday’s game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium. It will be a 3:30 kick on Fox. Some fans speculated that Penn State-Maryland could be a Big Noon...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Women’s Soccer Wins Big Ten Championship
Penn State women’s soccer is the queen of the Big Ten. With a 3-2 win over top-seeded Michigan State Sunday afternoon in Columbus, Penn State became Big Ten champions for the ninth time in program history. The team finished the regular season 10-4-3 and earned the No. 6 seed.
nittanysportsnow.com
Takeaways: Penn State Crushes Indiana 45-14
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — This was the kind of game Penn State was waiting for: a comfortable result hardly ever in doubt. Indiana more than complied with Penn State, going through more quarterbacks (three) than scoring drives (two) and leaving little suspense about the outcome. After surviving an early mistake and turning away the Hoosiers’ efforts to take the lead, Penn State steamrolled to a 45-14 win over Indiana.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Kaytron Allen Scores 2 TDs, Penn State in Command
Kaytron Allen is a freshman. The “MAN” and “freshman” might have to be in capital letters. The first-year player from the famous IMG Academy in Florida has led Penn State’s offense today with 74 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. The first run— set...
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Winthrop
Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State begins Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Winthrop. Here are five things to know. Penn State’s celebrated 2022 recruiting class will have plenty of eyes on it this season, and the question of “how good, how soon” will start to be answered Monday. Kebba Nije, a 6-foot-10, 237-pound forward from Centreville, Ohio, leads the way for Penn State’s class. According to 247Sports, Nije is the third-highest-rated signee in Penn State history, behind Tony Carr and Class of 2023 commit Carey Booth. Nije isn’t the only impressive prospect Penn State has. Jameel Brown, Kanye Clary, Evan Mahaffey and Demetrius Lilley are all three stars.
nittanysportsnow.com
5 Takeaways From Penn State’s Opening Night win Over Winthrop
Here are five takeaways from Penn State’s 93-68 win over Winthrop. Coach Micah Shrewsberry was right: Jalen Pickett is Penn State’s best player. Not that it’s a surprise. Pickett, a team captain, was Penn State’s leading scorer last season and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection at Siena before transferring. But, man, was he good Monday night? The fifth-year senior was on from the get-go, making his first six shots and finishing with 15 points in the first half. He ended the night with a game-high 23 on 9-14 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists.
nittanysportsnow.com
3 Takeaways From the First Half of Penn State-Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— At halftime at Memorial Stadium, the Penn State Nittany Lions lead the Indiana Hoosiers by 24-7. Here are three reasons why Penn State is in a prime position to earn its seventh win of the season. SACK EXPRESS. Other than one first-quarter drive that saw Indiana score...
nittanysportsnow.com
Drew Allar Enters in 3rd Quarter Against Indiana, Throws 2 TD Passes
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— It took longer than many Penn State fans wanted on Saturday against Indiana, but eventually, the Nittany Lions got freshman quarterback Drew Allar on the field. With the Nittany Lions holding a comfortable 31-7 lead on the Hoosiers, Allar entered the game with 7:29 remaining in the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Catch of the Year? Twitter Reacts to PSU TE Brenton Strange’s Play
Brenton Strange might have just had the catch of the year. Here’s the play, and how Twitter reacted to it. Penn State leads Indiana, 31-7, in the third quarter.
