Since June, prices for regular gasoline have dropped more than a $1.30 per gallon, but diesel prices remain at or above $5 a gallon, as they have for more than 22 weeks. The government last week said diesel inventories are near historic lows, 19% below the five-year seasonal average. Stockpiles of regular gasoline are about six percent below the five-year seasonal average. The auto club AAA says the national average pump price for regular gasoline is $3.80 per gallon, more than four cents higher than a week ago, but nine cents lower than a month ago, and well below the record highs we paid in June. At $5.33 per gallon, national diesel prices are three cents higher than a week ago, 42 cents higher than last month at this time, and $1.69 higher than a year ago. In Kansas, diesel is down a seven cents from a week ago, but up more than 34 cents over a month ago, and a $1.60 higher than a year ago.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO