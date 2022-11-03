Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
Child care rules change has critics worried about Kan. kids' safety
TOPEKA — Corinne Carr has about a half dozen seven parents the waiting list to enroll their children in her home day care business. Changes pending with state regulators would let her take in more children, but she’s not headed in that direction. “I don’t feel that it’s...
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
News From the Oil Patch: Dire diesel stockpiles prompt near-record prices
Since June, prices for regular gasoline have dropped more than a $1.30 per gallon, but diesel prices remain at or above $5 a gallon, as they have for more than 22 weeks. The government last week said diesel inventories are near historic lows, 19% below the five-year seasonal average. Stockpiles of regular gasoline are about six percent below the five-year seasonal average. The auto club AAA says the national average pump price for regular gasoline is $3.80 per gallon, more than four cents higher than a week ago, but nine cents lower than a month ago, and well below the record highs we paid in June. At $5.33 per gallon, national diesel prices are three cents higher than a week ago, 42 cents higher than last month at this time, and $1.69 higher than a year ago. In Kansas, diesel is down a seven cents from a week ago, but up more than 34 cents over a month ago, and a $1.60 higher than a year ago.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0