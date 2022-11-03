ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released

This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy

Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

With Illinois and Purdue laying eggs, the B1G West is a big, wide-open mess

The Big Ten West is saving its biggest mess for last. Or next-to-last, anyway. With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season of what is expected to be the penultimate season of B1G divisional play, 5 teams maintain a legitimate shot at representing the division in the Big Ten championship game. Illinois has a tenuous 1-game lead over Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons

Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm delivers simple explanation for Purdue's Week 10 loss to Iowa

Jeff Brohm didn’t mince words when it came to describing how Purdue did against Iowa on Saturday. The Boilermakers got a 24-3 beat down at the hands of the Hawkeyes at home in West Lafayette. Little was happening for Purdue on offense, and the Boilermakers found themselves on their own four-yard line in the first quarter.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers

Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces suspension for key Nebraska DB following arrest

Mickey Joseph had to deliver some bad news about one of his players on Tuesday. Myles Farmer has been suspended for the Michigan game after a DUI arrest per Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland. Joseph addressed the suspension via a statement Tuesday morning. Joseph also said he learned about the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

John Michael Schmitz for office? Minnesota drops election day video hyping C for award season

John Michael Schmitz, starting center for Minnesota, has started his campaign to make the All-B1G roster and other national awards for his performance during the 2022 season. The Golden Gophers pumped their candidate for award season with a nice video dropped Tuesday morning. With Election Day ongoing around the country, Minnesota called Schmitz “The right center for the job” and tagged the tweet with VoteJMS.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy