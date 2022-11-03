Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released
This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
Mel Tucker shares initial reaction to Michigan State's road upset of No. 16 Illinois
Mel Tucker and his Michigan State Spartans got a big 23-15 upset win over No. 16 Illinois in Week 10. That win came on the road in Champaign as the Spartans try to stabilize things moving forward. Tucker addressed the win over a ranked Fighting Illini immediately after game during...
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
Nebraska football: Spinning their wheels, Huskers appear devoid of an offensive identity
Watching Nebraska football for the past 20 years has been maddening. Diehard fans have been through the gauntlet of excruciating losses — whether it be blowouts or narrow misses. Saturday’s 20-13 loss at Minnesota was another small chapter in the 20-year novel. The script played out this way: terrific...
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
With Illinois and Purdue laying eggs, the B1G West is a big, wide-open mess
The Big Ten West is saving its biggest mess for last. Or next-to-last, anyway. With 3 weeks remaining in the regular season of what is expected to be the penultimate season of B1G divisional play, 5 teams maintain a legitimate shot at representing the division in the Big Ten championship game. Illinois has a tenuous 1-game lead over Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
Jeff Brohm delivers simple explanation for Purdue's Week 10 loss to Iowa
Jeff Brohm didn’t mince words when it came to describing how Purdue did against Iowa on Saturday. The Boilermakers got a 24-3 beat down at the hands of the Hawkeyes at home in West Lafayette. Little was happening for Purdue on offense, and the Boilermakers found themselves on their own four-yard line in the first quarter.
Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers
Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Nebraska coaching search: CFB analyst names top candidates for Huskers job following Week 10
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports recently provided an update on the Nebraska HC search. The Huskers are expected to be one of the top available HC jobs after firing Scott Frost back in September. Feldman listed 4 candidates who would reportedly interest the Huskers, including Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill...
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin DB, addresses Jim Leonhard's potential readiness for head coaching job
Hunter Wohler has some strong thoughts on his interim coach. Jim Leonhard has taken the responsibilities as interim head coach of Wisconsin. Wohler — a second-year safety — weighed in on Leonhard’s work and believes he is next to lead the Badgers. Wohler opened up on Leonhard...
Mickey Joseph announces suspension for key Nebraska DB following arrest
Mickey Joseph had to deliver some bad news about one of his players on Tuesday. Myles Farmer has been suspended for the Michigan game after a DUI arrest per Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland. Joseph addressed the suspension via a statement Tuesday morning. Joseph also said he learned about the...
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Michigan State honoring pair of former Spartans with uniform patch during 2022-23 season
Michigan State basketball will open up its first game of the 2022-23 season by hosting Northern Arizona Monday night. The Spartans will be sporting a new patch all season to honor late MSU standouts Stan Washington and Adreian Payne. The patch will feature No. 5 and No. 24 on either side of the Sparty logo, the jersey number of the former stars.
Paul Finebaum shreds Nick Saban, says 2022 is 'the worst coaching job' of his Alabama tenure
Paul Finebaum was on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to talk about what the state of Alabama’s football program is now that the Crimson Tide will most likely not be making the College Football Playoff. Alabama lost to LSU 32-31 in overtime in Week 10. Nick Saban has...
John Michael Schmitz for office? Minnesota drops election day video hyping C for award season
John Michael Schmitz, starting center for Minnesota, has started his campaign to make the All-B1G roster and other national awards for his performance during the 2022 season. The Golden Gophers pumped their candidate for award season with a nice video dropped Tuesday morning. With Election Day ongoing around the country, Minnesota called Schmitz “The right center for the job” and tagged the tweet with VoteJMS.
