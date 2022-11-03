Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Most rivalries are — by their very nature — competitive. But that’s not a guarantee. Sometimes, it’s pretty darn uneven. And on a game-by-game basis in the Ohio State vs. Michigan series, there have certainly been those times. Michigan opened the series with a 12-0-1 run, and 4 of the 10 biggest blowouts listed below are from that early stretch.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why he put Michigan over Ohio State in Week 11's top 10 rankings
Joel Klatt may have angered some Ohio State fans this week after putting the Buckeyes underneath Michigan in his latest top 10 rankings. He explained why he decided to go that way on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. What it came down to for Michigan was potential. Klatt stated...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Michigan's President
Ohio State's football program struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, but ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston, Illinois with a victory. Michigan's president had some fun with the Buckeyes following their close victory. “From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Indiana-Ohio State matchup in Week 11
Ohio State and Indiana will be meeting up on the football field in Week 11. ESPN’s FPI has already picked which team it thinks will win. There’s a lot on the line for both of these teams. Ohio State is looking to head into the matchup with Michigan on Nov. 26 undefeated, while Indiana is trying to make a bowl game after missing bowl season in 2021.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Kurelic: What I heard, saw Friday night; McDonald, Wilson and Downs
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Hamilton (Ohio) Ross at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods Division...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
cwcolumbus.com
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Osborn sentenced to life in prison
COLUMBUS — Holli M. Osborn, 46, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday during a hearing in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The sentence was handed down less than a month after a jury found her guilty of shooting her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn, three times in the head and face in 2018.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
NBC4 Columbus
Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
WHIZ
Updated: Fatal Crash on US 22
One person was killed in a one vehicle crash on US 22 Monday night. The accident took place near mile post 2 in Muskingum County around 8:30pm. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Sims of Philo was traveling west on US 22 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert and overturned.
Comments / 0