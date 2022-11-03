ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s Italian beef deep dish pizza is the food duo from heaven — and now you can try it too!

By Ann Marie Welser
 5 days ago

Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s are two of Chicago’s most famous restaurants. Each establishment has mastered the art of Chicago cooking. Now, they’ve taken their culinary talents to the next level.

The two companies have teamed up for a collaboration that truly captures the taste of the city. For a limited time only, you can order an Italian beef deep dish pizza and enjoy it in the comfort of your home. The pizza comes with the option of sweet peppers or spicy hot giardiniera.

WBBM's newsroom tried both pizzas when they were first released earlier last month. Some on staff said this was the best pizza they’ve ever had.

“This pizza is as good as it gets,” Andy Giersher said.

The pizza was first only available through online order but is now available at all local Lou Malnati’s locations within the Chicago area. Don’t miss out on the food duo from heaven.

