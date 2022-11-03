ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kOgZ_0ixaLOQL00
Photo: Getty Images

Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite.

Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches that have "stood the test of time," compiling a list of the best sandwich you can find in each state, including an ever-popular meal in North Carolina. While "sandwich" can be a broad term, the site narrowed down the category by eliminating burgers, hot dogs, burritos and tacos as well as barbecue (for the most part).

According to Food and Wine , the best sandwich to get in North Carolina is a pimento cheese sandwich, a Southern delicacy. Here's what writers had to say:

"Where does one procure the finest cheddar cheese, pimento pepper, and mayonnaise salad/spread in the land? We're partial to two magnificent classics, both vintage markets serving their respective communities for generations — Conrad & Hinkle , established 100 years ago in Lexington, because sometimes you have to eat vegetarian, even in one of the country's eminent barbecue capitals , and Musten & Crutchfield in Kernersville, at it since the 1930s."

Check out Food and Wine 's full list to see all the tastiest sandwiches around the country.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

How Will Subtropical Storm Nicole Affect North Carolina and South Carolina

We are thinking about our brothers and sisters in Florida as yet more potentially life threatening weather heads their way. How will subtropical storm Nicole affect North Carolina and South Carolina?. Subtropical storm Nicole reportedly formed in the Bahamas and is moving towards Florida’s east coast. Batten down the hatches...
FLORIDA STATE
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US

If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WECT

Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Fort Dobbs to honor North Carolina's military on Nov. 12-13

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” on Nov. 12-13. Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel from the past 450 years. “It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have sacrificed...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy