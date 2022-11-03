Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast ECC at Maplewood PIAA 1A Volleyball Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Elk County Catholic at Maplewood PIAA Class 1A first-round volleyball matchup from Maplewood HIgh School Tuesday. The game will be available on D9and10Sports.com and all the YDL Sports Network social media channels. Chris Rossetti will have the call...
d9and10sports.com
College Wrestling: Purdue Dominates Clarion Open; Clarion, Edinboro, Pitt Each With One Champion
CLARION, Pa. – Purdue had four champions at the 2022 Clarion Open held at Tippin Gym Sunday, while Edinboro, Clarion, and Pitt each had one champion. Winning from Purdue was Matt Ramos at 125 pounds, Dustin Norris at 135 pounds, Parker Fillius at 141 pounds, and Kendall Coleman at 157 pounds.
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock up to No. 9 in Latest AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll
WACO, Texas – Slippery Rock, which beat Edinboro 28-21 last week, moved up one spot to No. 9 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. While the Rockets are in the Top 10, it will actually be IUP, which checks in...
d9and10sports.com
RUNNING TO GOLD: Prep Girls, Grove City Boys Claim PIAA Cross Country Team State Titles
HERSHEY, Pa. – It was a historic day for District 10 at the PIAA cross country championships, as the Cathedral Prep girls won the Class 2A state title, while the Grove City boys did the same on the Class 2A boys’ side. Prep won a tight four-team race...
d9and10sports.com
COMEBACK KIDS: Conneaut Authors Pair of Epic Rallies to Win Fourth Consecutive D10 3A Volleyball Title
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Conneaut had not one but two comebacks for the ages in Saturday’s District 10 3A title match against Warren. The No. 1 seed Eagles rallied from deficits of 11 and nine in the first and second sets to earn a 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17) win over No. 3 Warren for their fourth consecutive D10 crown.
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood Turns in Flawless Effort to Beat Cochranton for D10 Class 1A Volleyball Championship
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Maplewood picked the perfect time to play its best match of the season. Sadie Thomas set the tone early with 10 of her 22 kills in the first set as the Tigers beat Cochranton for the District 10 title, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-23) for the 19th District 10 title in program history.
d9and10sports.com
2022 D10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Semifinals; 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A, 2A, and 3A semifinals, as well as Class 4A and 6A subregional games. Class 1A and 2A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12. In Class 1A, top-seed Eisenhower...
Comments / 0