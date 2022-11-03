Read full article on original website
Week of Nov. 7: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employers participating in the Get Hired! Job Fair set for Nov. 10. MONDAY: Substance Abuse Counselor | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center | Wichita | $24.00 - $26.00 +$3000 Sign on Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12280585 | Qualifications: • Kansas Licensures listed below + 2 years experience in Addiction Counseling is preferred • Previous experience providing guidance and direction to others • Licenses/Certifications: Considering any of the following: LAC, LCAC, LMAC, LMSW, LSCSW, LCP, LPC, LCPC, LMFT, LCMFT, LMLP | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.
Cool again Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Monday before warmer weather makes a brief return midweek. It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s as clouds increase.
Damp start to Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking-up to some light, lingering showers, but they are on the way out and most areas will be dry by midday, if not sooner. Despite a mainly cloudy sky this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. Expect stronger,...
WPD investigating body found in canal
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a body was found in the canal near I-135. Around 9:45 a.m., WPD said officers were called to the area of Lincoln and I-135 where officers found an unidentified man believed to be 35 to 45 years old. WPD said the man was unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
More clouds; spotty rain chances for Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Higher humidity rolls in overnight and early Tuesday, which will lead to more clouds and a few hit and miss showers. Viewing of the total lunar eclipse will be difficult at best, but a few areas in western Kansas may get a chance to see it around 5am.
Wichita school board approves boundary change impacting 2 high schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night approved changes to two of its high schools, starting with the 2023-24 school year. Board members approved recommendations for a boundary change in which some students currently in the boundary to attend Wichita Southeast...
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with two small children inside from a south Wichita QuikTrip. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Tyler Kirkhart, of Wichita. Arresting charges include two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of interference with parental custody and deprivation of property stemming from an auto theft investigation.
Wichita man killed in Sunday-afternoon motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old Wichita man was killed Sunday afternoon in motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur Road. Police say Dennis Bunker was riding a motorcycle east on MacArthur and was struck by a car attempting to turn south into a private drive. The crash...
Nickerson star Ava Jones returns to court
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas high school basketball standout severely injured in a crash in early July is back to work on the court. University of Iowa commit Ava Jones, her parents and her little brother were in Louisville, Kentucky for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
Guidelines for Sedgwick County voters on Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the 81 polling locations in Sedgwick County open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, lines are likely to form early. “This particular ballot has a lot on it,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. With a pair of constitutional amendment questions taking time for voters...
Fiery crash shuts down traffic on W. Kellogg, reported injuries non-life-threatening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed a fiery crash that led to a long backup and closure of a portion of West Kellogg Monday evening involved at least three vehicles: a car, a box truck and a semi. The Wichita Police Department continues advising drivers to avoid the area of westbound Kellogg between Interstate 235 and the Central Business District.
Kansas man to pay $15.2 million for national insurance fraud scheme
PHILADELPHIA (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been ordered to pay more than $15.2 million for a national insurance fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says that on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg entered a default judgment against Timothy Warren, of Wichita, and his company Titan Medical Compliance, LLC. He was ordered to pay a total of $15,270,066 for violations of the False Claims Act.
