ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ysidro, CA

Alleged Pelosi attacker was in US illegally: DHS

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47czxQ_0ixaJxo000

( The Hill ) — The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is in the country illegally and could be deported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer Tuesday on David DePape, who is facing multiple federal and state charges after he was accused of assaulting Pelosi with a hammer.

The spokesperson said records show DePape, who is a Canadian national, entered the United States as a temporary visitor in March 2008. He entered at the San Ysidro point of entry on the border between California and Mexico.

Admissible Canadian travelers who are visiting the U.S. for business or pleasure usually do not need to obtain a visa, but they are generally admitted for six months.

ICE places a detainer on someone when they have been arrested on criminal charges and the agency has probable cause to believe they can be deported, the spokesperson said. ICE’s detainer requests that the law enforcement agency that is holding the individual notify the agency before releasing them from custody so ICE can take them into their custody.

Clinton: Republicans hypocritical to focus on crime while mocking Pelosi attack

DePape is facing federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping, as well as state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening the life or serious bodily harm of a public official.

DePape allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco house last week and repeatedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” A Justice Department affidavit states that DePape told officers he planned to hold the House Speaker, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time, hostage.

Prosecutors say DePape planned to break the House Speaker’s kneecaps if she did not tell the “truth” to questions he asked her.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture. Nancy Pelosi said this week he was improving.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
OHIO STATE
KDAF

KDAF

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy