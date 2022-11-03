Read full article on original website
Columbus police investigate two overnight shootings on south, east sides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have started to investigate two shootings that happened overnight Sunday within 40 minutes of each other on the south and east sides of the city. 12:04 a.m.: Two men shot in Southern Orchards Shortly after midnight, CPD officers near the 900 block of Parsons Avenue heard several gunshots. The […]
2 arrested after man found dead inside south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead during a wellness check in south Columbus Saturday afternoon, and two people are facing charges in connection to his death. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers received calls from a person conducting a wellness check in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 1:57 p.m.
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive, just south of the Ohio State University […]
Father demanding answers after daughter was found dead in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brett Hinkle never thought he’d have to live with this pain. On Monday, his daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound. All her father Hinkle has are...
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
614now.com
Popular Columbus food truck temporarily closed after catalytic converter stolen
A well-known Columbus food truck is the latest victim in the city’s string of catalytic converter thefts. According to owner Traci Lukemire, the Donna’s Delicious Dozen food truck–a well-known spot for donuts and other baked goods–had its catalytic converter stolen between 11 a.m. last Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Powell man charged with attempted murder in assisting living facility stabbings
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 66-year-old man was indicted Thursday on charges related to the stabbing of a married couple at a Powell assisted living facility. A Delaware County jury indicted Gebru Berihun, a resident of Abbington of Powell Assisted Living, on attempted murder and assault charges after sheriff’s deputies arrested him for allegedly stabbing […]
Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
614now.com
Amber alert canceled after missing one year-old from Kentucky found outside of Columbus McDonalds
An amber alert that was issued for a Kentucky one year-old early yesterday morning has been canceled after the child was found unharmed outside of a McDonalds on the east side of Columbus several hours later. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the child, one year-old Johnny Clark from...
Police seek to ID 12 persons of interest in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying 12 persons of interest they want to speak with regarding a fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday. The shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue around 3:50...
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
Nelsonville woman steals car while its driver is being arrested, prosecutor says
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nelsonville woman accused of leading police on a half-hour, high-speed chase has been charged with seven felonies. Hannah Warren, 25, is accused of stealing a 2017 Nissan SUV while police were making a traffic stop on the vehicle in Buchtel, Ohio, on Oct. 29. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s […]
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
sciotopost.com
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
