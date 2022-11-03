Read full article on original website
Related
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
Cher, 76, Defends Dating 36-Year-Old: 'I Wasn't Born Yesterday'
The pop star appears to be head over heels with her new beau, rapper and music producer Alexander Edwards.
Chris Evans and The Rock's 'Red One'—All We Know About Christmas Movie
Chris Evans and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have teamed up for the Christmas action movie "Red One."
What Brendan Fraser Says in 'The Whale' Trailer: 'People Are Amazing'
The first trailer for director Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" dropped Tuesday.
Twitter Users React to Whoopi Goldberg Leaving Platform: 'Who Cares'
Conservative Twitter users were either dismissive or celebratory upon the Oscar winner's announcement that she was departing the social media platform.
'Love Is Blind' Fans Spot Major Clue Nancy and Bartise Don't Marry
'Love Is Blind' viewers think that a teaser from earlier in the series has hinted at the fate of Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden.
Keke Palmer Puts Preppy Touch On Ruffed Motorcycle Jacket With Knee-High Socks & Mary Jane Platforms
Keke Palmer continued her style streak while at NBC studios in New York today. The “Nope” star’s latest appearance comes just a few hours after she served a high-fashion moment at the 2022 CFDA Awards. Palmer made quite the statement during her outing in the Big Apple. The award-winning actress stepped out in an oversized motorcycle jacket that was embellished with white ruffles on one side. The outerwear also included a structured collar, large flaps and billowy sleeves. The “Password” host complemented her coat with a ruffled white top and a black satin shirt. To further elevate the moment, Palmer accessorized with...
Why Ryan Reynolds Is 'Rethinking Stunts' After 25 Years in Action Films
The actor revealed he's "broken 12 bones" and "just had a seventh surgery," during an appearance on "The Tonight Show."
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Director Nyla Innuksuk Discusses Her Feature Debut Film ‘Slash/Back’ And Her Experience Shooting In The Arctic
Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen podcast! I am your host Valerie Complex–film writer and associate editor at Deadline. On today’s episode, I chat with Nyla Innuksuk about her debut feature Alien invasion film, Slash/Back. Set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut, a sleepy hamlet nestled in the majestic mountains of Baffin Island In the Arctic Ocean, Slash/Back opens as the village wakes up to a typical summer day. No School, no cool boys (well… except one), and 24-hour sunlight. But for Maika and her ragtag friends, the usual summer is suddenly not in the cards when they discover an alien invasion threatening...
Christina Applegate Applauds Selena Gomez's New Documentary in Latest Tweet
"From one immunocompromised to another[,] I'm here," Applegate tweeted.
Jennifer Lopez Took Ben Affleck's Name for 'Tradition and Romance'
In a new interview, Jennifer Lopez said she took Ben Affleck's last name after their recent marriage for "tradition and romance." The singer-actress made the comments in a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday while discussing how she rekindled her relationship with the Justice League star. The remarks came when...
Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Air Fryer Ad: 'We All Know She Has a Chef'
"You don't cook, ma'am," one person wrote of the reality star on Instagram.
'Dancing With the Stars' Recap: Aaron Carter Tribute, Eliminations and More
'DWTS' paid tribute to season nine star Aaron Carter, who died on Saturday, during the "Throwback"-themed episode, where two couples were sent home.
Fact Check: Was Katy Perry's Voting Booth Selfie Illegal?
Katy Perry posted a thumbs-up selfie from the polling booth as she showed her fans who she was voting for in the LA mayoral race.
'The Crown' Disclaimer Calls 'Wouldn't Make a Difference' to Public—Podcast
Newsweek's "The Royal Report" podcast has heard how the Windsors' worst moments in the upcoming season of "The Crown" are the ones that happened in real life.
The Real Voice of TikTok Finally Unmasked as Kat Callaghan
"Sometimes you guys make me say some pretty horrendous things," joked the voice-over artist.
'The Crown' Release Time: When New Season 5 Episodes Drop on Netflix
"The Crown" Season 5 is set to explore the tumultuous decade of the 1990s for Queen Elizabeth II and the British Royal Family.
McDonald's Workers Impress Internet With Synced Dance to Nicki Minaj Song
"Maccas better be paying you for this product placement cause I'm about to order now thank [you]," one user said.
Kanye West's Exes Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Irina Shayk Attend CFDA Awards
Kanye West's exes—Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, and Julia Fox—were all under the same roof on Monday, as they attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion (CFDA) Awards in New York City. The women were among a host of celebrities who made their way to Casa Cipriani...
ABC Midseason Schedule: New and Returning Shows and Changes to 'The Rookie'
ABC has confirmed its midseason schedule ahead of the festive season, revealing the premiere dates of new shows and changes to returning ones.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1