Whether you’ve lived in Asheville your entire life or just moved here, chances are you’re familiar with Highland Brewing Co.’s seasonal Cold Mountain Winter Ale. “We have some die-hard Cold Mountain fans — those who aim to be first in line each year decked out in their vintage Cold Mountain hats and shirts,” says Nikki Mitchell, Highland’s vice president of brand development. “People will happily tell you their stories of which release year was their favorite flavor profile. We have even had marriage proposals and folks who plan their weddings around when Cold Mountain is on tap. It means a lot that Highland and this beer have become part of so many people’s fond memories.”

