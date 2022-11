CLAREMONT, California — Upon entering Bending the River: Lauren Bon and The Metabolic Studio at Pitzer College Art Galleries, visitors have to sidestep a large stack of papers. The papers, all legal documents, are printouts of the 73 city, state, and federal permits The Metabolic Studio has had to obtain to produce the artwork in the show.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO