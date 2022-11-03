ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
The Independent

Elon Musk news - live: CEO’s net worth plummets $200m as he posts Twitter is ‘the best and the worst’

Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.It is the latest episode in a...
