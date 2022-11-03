Read full article on original website
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
Robert Downey Jr. Just Debuted His Bald Head After Allowing His Kids To Shave Off His Hair
Robert Downey Jr. buzzed his head for his upcoming role in The Sympathizer.
Elon Musk news - live: CEO’s net worth plummets $200m as he posts Twitter is ‘the best and the worst’
Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.It is the latest episode in a...
