FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Ehret lineman Khayree Lee becomes 2024 commit for LSU
Brian Kelly is cruising right along with a top class for 2023 but his LSU staff is also picking up steam for 2024. John Ehret offensive tackle Khayree “Ree” Lee committed to the Tigers for their ’24 class following his visit to Tigertown for the LSU-Alabama game over the weekend.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: St. Amant EDGE Dylan Carpenter commits to LSU
Immediately prior to the LSU-Alabama game Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, edge rusher Dylan Carpenter decided he wanted to be part of the Purple and Gold, delivering the news to coach Brian Kelly and assistant coach Frank Wilson. The 6-4, 245-pound product of St. Amant previously committed to Louisiana-Lafayette on...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s Daniels, Tulane’s Williams, LA Tech’s Barnes help teams win, earn LSWA weekly honors
Stat Line: 22-32 for 182 yards, 2 TD; 18 carries for 95 yards, TD. Info: Accounted for 3 TDs (1 rush, 2 pass), including a 25-yard run on LSU’s first play of overtime, to lead the Tigers to a 32-31 OT win over No. 6 Alabama … Carried 18 times for 95 yards and completed 22-of-32 passes for 182 yards and 2 scores … Hit Mason Taylor with 2-point conversion in overtime to clinch LSU’s first win over Alabama in Tiger Stadium since 2010 … Hit Taylor with 7-yard TD pass to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead with 1:47 left in contest.
crescentcitysports.com
Kelly, LSU prove themselves in statement win over Alabama
Simply put and without any prejudice, it was the best college football game of the year, at least, from what I have watched. Both teams were coming off a bye week with two weeks to prepare. Both teams were well prepared. Both teams made championship plays with the game on...
crescentcitysports.com
SLU heads in to Senior Day Clash with Northwestern State ranked 25th in one FCS poll
HAMMOND, La. – Three straight road victories have the Southeastern Louisiana University football team back among the nationally ranked, as the Lions were voted 25th in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released Monday. Southeastern (6-3, 3-1 SLC) clinched its fourth straight winning season with Saturday’s 47-31 SLC...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern outlasts Lamar, 47-31, for third straight road win
BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out a three-game road swing with a 47-31 Southland Conference victory over Lamar Saturday afternoon in Provost Umphrey Stadium. Southeastern (6-3, 3-1 SLC) outscored Lamar, 20-7, in the final 18 minutes to pull away for the victory. It was...
crescentcitysports.com
Rowbury, Woodard make good first impressions in SLU’s season-opening win over Loyola
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team saw freshman Brody Rowbury and transfer Alec Woodard make an emphatic opening statement, hitting almost all shots the two took to help the Lions open the season with a 90-72 win over the Loyola Wolf Pack. The defending...
crescentcitysports.com
Easton, Newman, Kentwood among top seeds in eight divisions for LHSAA football playoffs
Eight teams, including two New Orleans schools and one from Tangipahoa Parish have earned top seeds for the LHSAA Prep Football playoffs. On the Select side, Warren Easton (9-1) receives the top seed in Division I. The Eagles get a bye, advancing to the regional round to face the winner of No. 16 Tioga and No. 17 Captain Shreve.
crescentcitysports.com
Volleyball Playoffs: Dominican, Chapelle, MCA, Mandeville, Northshore, Belle Chasse, SSA advance to Lafayette
Top seed and two-time defending state champion Dominican is heading to the state tournament quarterfinals in Lafayette. Dominican handled No. 16 Hahnville 25-20, 25-12, 25-12 in New Orleans in Saturday action. Anne Marie Hardouin led Dominican with 10 kills, eight aces and a block while Zoe Smith had 10 kills...
