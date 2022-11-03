Stat Line: 22-32 for 182 yards, 2 TD; 18 carries for 95 yards, TD. Info: Accounted for 3 TDs (1 rush, 2 pass), including a 25-yard run on LSU’s first play of overtime, to lead the Tigers to a 32-31 OT win over No. 6 Alabama … Carried 18 times for 95 yards and completed 22-of-32 passes for 182 yards and 2 scores … Hit Mason Taylor with 2-point conversion in overtime to clinch LSU’s first win over Alabama in Tiger Stadium since 2010 … Hit Taylor with 7-yard TD pass to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead with 1:47 left in contest.

