Baton Rouge, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Ehret lineman Khayree Lee becomes 2024 commit for LSU

Brian Kelly is cruising right along with a top class for 2023 but his LSU staff is also picking up steam for 2024. John Ehret offensive tackle Khayree “Ree” Lee committed to the Tigers for their ’24 class following his visit to Tigertown for the LSU-Alabama game over the weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: St. Amant EDGE Dylan Carpenter commits to LSU

Immediately prior to the LSU-Alabama game Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, edge rusher Dylan Carpenter decided he wanted to be part of the Purple and Gold, delivering the news to coach Brian Kelly and assistant coach Frank Wilson. The 6-4, 245-pound product of St. Amant previously committed to Louisiana-Lafayette on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU’s Daniels, Tulane’s Williams, LA Tech’s Barnes help teams win, earn LSWA weekly honors

Stat Line: 22-32 for 182 yards, 2 TD; 18 carries for 95 yards, TD. Info: Accounted for 3 TDs (1 rush, 2 pass), including a 25-yard run on LSU’s first play of overtime, to lead the Tigers to a 32-31 OT win over No. 6 Alabama … Carried 18 times for 95 yards and completed 22-of-32 passes for 182 yards and 2 scores … Hit Mason Taylor with 2-point conversion in overtime to clinch LSU’s first win over Alabama in Tiger Stadium since 2010 … Hit Taylor with 7-yard TD pass to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead with 1:47 left in contest.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Kelly, LSU prove themselves in statement win over Alabama

Simply put and without any prejudice, it was the best college football game of the year, at least, from what I have watched. Both teams were coming off a bye week with two weeks to prepare. Both teams were well prepared. Both teams made championship plays with the game on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern outlasts Lamar, 47-31, for third straight road win

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team closed out a three-game road swing with a 47-31 Southland Conference victory over Lamar Saturday afternoon in Provost Umphrey Stadium. Southeastern (6-3, 3-1 SLC) outscored Lamar, 20-7, in the final 18 minutes to pull away for the victory. It was...
BEAUMONT, TX

